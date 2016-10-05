Kentucky women land junior college guard

Kentucky and Matthew Mitchell picked up a commitment from a junior college shooting guard over the weekend.
Amanda Paschal, a 5-foot-6 shooting guard from Brooklyn, N.Y., has been playing for Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla., where she started all 33 games as a freshman.
Paschal averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists for the Commodores in her 27 minutes a game.
Her numbers as a shooting guard aren’t all that impressive, hitting just 26.7 percent from three-point range and 61.9 percent from the free throw line at Gulf Coast State.
Paschal is the leading returning scorer on a Commodores team that went 32-1 last season and won a junior college national championship. The guard was a member of the All-Tournament team.
The guard joins Kameron Roach, a 5-foot-6 point guard from Lower Richland High School in South Carolina, as commitments for the 2017 class. Stony Brook transfer Ogechi Anyagaligbo, a 6-1 forward, already has joined the program but will have to sit out this season per NCAA transfer rules.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Comments