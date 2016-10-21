Did issues last season hurt UK’s ticket sales?

Jen Smith on Basketball

Despite the turnover and turmoil last season, Kentucky’s season ticket sales numbers don’t seem to have taken much of a dive. As of Tuesday, UK has sold 3,713 season tickets, just 92 tickets fewer than were sold at this time last year.

UK has focused more this offseason on trying to thank its annual season ticket holders through special events than pushing sales, said Guy Ramsey, UK’s director of strategic communications. There are expected to be some events pushing season ticket sales in the next week or two as the season gets closer, he added. The Cats tipoff the season on Nov. 11 versus Miami (Fla.).

Kentucky’s highest season ticket sales figure was in the 2015-16 team when they sold 4,150. In the last four years, UK has sold roughly 4,000 per season.

Last season, UK drew 116,164 fans for its home games last season, the second-highest total attendance in school history. The Cats averaged 6,454 fans a game, eighth best nationally.

