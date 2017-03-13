Jen Smith on Basketball

March 13, 2017 10:32 PM

A quick glance at Belmont, Kentucky’s first round opponent

Jen Smith on Basketball

The latest news on the University of Kentucky women's basketball team.

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

BELMONT

Location: Nashville

Enrollment: 7,282

Nickname: Bruins

School colors: navy blue and red

Head coach: Cameron Newbauer (79-49 in fourth season at Belmont). He was a Georgia assistant coach from 2008-12 and a Louisville assistant in 2013. He was named OVC Coach of the Year.

Conference: Ohio Valley Conference (Bruins went undefeated in conference play, winning the regular-season title and tournament championship)

All-time series: UK leads 3-1

Most recent meeting: Kentucky won 71-55 on Dec. 14, 2014 at Memorial Coliseum.

Notables: The Bruins have won 25 of their last 26 games, with their last loss coming on Dec. 14 at Minnesota, 75-74. They are receiving votes in the Associated Press poll. Belmont’s 13 road wins during the regular season were second most in Division I behind only Connecticut’s 14 road victories. … Belmont led the OVC in scoring, field goal percentage and assists.

Related content

Jen Smith on Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding

View more video

Sports Videos