A quick glance at Belmont, Kentucky’s first round opponent

BELMONT
Location: Nashville
Enrollment: 7,282
Nickname: Bruins
School colors: navy blue and red
Head coach: Cameron Newbauer (79-49 in fourth season at Belmont). He was a Georgia assistant coach from 2008-12 and a Louisville assistant in 2013. He was named OVC Coach of the Year.
Conference: Ohio Valley Conference (Bruins went undefeated in conference play, winning the regular-season title and tournament championship)
All-time series: UK leads 3-1
Most recent meeting: Kentucky won 71-55 on Dec. 14, 2014 at Memorial Coliseum.
Notables: The Bruins have won 25 of their last 26 games, with their last loss coming on Dec. 14 at Minnesota, 75-74. They are receiving votes in the Associated Press poll. Belmont’s 13 road wins during the regular season were second most in Division I behind only Connecticut’s 14 road victories. … Belmont led the OVC in scoring, field goal percentage and assists.
