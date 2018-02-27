Several Kentucky women’s players earn All-SEC honors

Several players from Kentucky were honored on the All-Southeastern Conference teams announced Tuesday, the day before the start of postseason play.
Most notably, junior guard Maci Morris was named Second Team All-SEC by the coaches. Senior forward Alyssa Rice was named the league’s Scholar Athlete of the Year along with two other players.
The coaches also named Taylor Murray, a junior guard, to the league’s All-Defensive Team.
The ninth-seeded Cats will take on No. 8 seed Alabama in the second round of the league tournament on Thursday in Nashville. UK knocked off the Crimson Tide 79-54 in the regular season.
The winner of that game will face unbeaten, second-ranked Mississippi State in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Bulldogs’ coach, Vic Schaeffer, was named Coach of the Year by the Associated Press and the league’s coaches.
Senior forward A’ja Wilson earned Player of the Year honors for the third straight year by the Associated Press. She also received those honors from the coaches. Wilson tied with the Bulldogs’ Teaira McCowan as the league’s defensive players of the year. Both appeared on the First Team in both postseason polls.
McCowan and Mississippi State teammate Victoria Vivians both were unanimous First Team selections by the AP.
Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named Freshman of the Year in each poll and was selected first team.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-SEC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, G, 5-7, Mansfield, Texas
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, G, 6-1, Jr., Columbia, Missouri
u-Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, C, 6-7, Jr., Brenham, Texas
u-Victoria Vivians, Missssippi State, G, 6-1, Sr., Carthage, Mississippi
u-A'ja Wilson, South Carolina, F, 6-5, Sr., Hopkins, South Carolina
SECOND TEAM
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, G, 5-10, Soph., Noblesville, Indiana
Chloe Jackson, LSU, G, 5-9, Jr., Upper Marlboro, Maryland
Jaime Nared, Tennessee, G/F, 6-2, Sr., Portland, Oregon
Caliya Robinson, Georgia, F, 6-3, Jr., Marietta, Georgia
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee, C, 6-6, Sr., Springfield, Oregon
Player of the year: A'ja Wilson, South Carolina
Coach of the year: Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State
Newcomer of the year: u-Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
u-unanimous
COACHES’ ALL-SEC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Raigyne Louis, LSU
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Jaime Nared, Tennessee
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
SECOND TEAM
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Mackenzie Engram, Georgia
Chloe Jackson, LSU
Maci Morris, Kentucky
Morgan William, Mississippi State
Jordan Frericks, Missouri
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M
ALL-FRESHMAN
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Que Morrison, Georgia
Promise Taylor, Ole Miss
Bianca Jackson, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Evina Westbrook, Tennessee
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Chelsie Hall, Vanderbilt
ALL-DEFENSIVE
Daisa Alexander, Auburn
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Taylor Murray, Kentucky
Raigyne Louis, LSU
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Blair Schaefer, Mississippi State
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Coach of the Year: Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State
Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Freshman of the Year: Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Defensive Players of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State & A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Sixth Woman of the Year: Anastasia Hayes, Tennessee
Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Blair Schaefer, Mississippi State; Haley Clark, Georgia; Alyssa Rice, Kentucky
u - unanimous selections (for AP poll only)
