Kentucky's Maci Morris (4) drives on Mississippi State's Roshunda Johnson during the fourth quarter on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. Mississippi State won 85-63. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Jen Smith on Basketball

The latest news on the University of Kentucky women's basketball team.

Several Kentucky women’s players earn All-SEC honors

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

February 27, 2018 11:17 AM

Several players from Kentucky were honored on the All-Southeastern Conference teams announced Tuesday, the day before the start of postseason play.

Most notably, junior guard Maci Morris was named Second Team All-SEC by the coaches. Senior forward Alyssa Rice was named the league’s Scholar Athlete of the Year along with two other players.

The coaches also named Taylor Murray, a junior guard, to the league’s All-Defensive Team.

The ninth-seeded Cats will take on No. 8 seed Alabama in the second round of the league tournament on Thursday in Nashville. UK knocked off the Crimson Tide 79-54 in the regular season.

The winner of that game will face unbeaten, second-ranked Mississippi State in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Bulldogs’ coach, Vic Schaeffer, was named Coach of the Year by the Associated Press and the league’s coaches.

Senior forward A’ja Wilson earned Player of the Year honors for the third straight year by the Associated Press. She also received those honors from the coaches. Wilson tied with the Bulldogs’ Teaira McCowan as the league’s defensive players of the year. Both appeared on the First Team in both postseason polls.

McCowan and Mississippi State teammate Victoria Vivians both were unanimous First Team selections by the AP.

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named Freshman of the Year in each poll and was selected first team.

Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader

ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-SEC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, G, 5-7, Mansfield, Texas

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, G, 6-1, Jr., Columbia, Missouri

u-Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, C, 6-7, Jr., Brenham, Texas

u-Victoria Vivians, Missssippi State, G, 6-1, Sr., Carthage, Mississippi

u-A'ja Wilson, South Carolina, F, 6-5, Sr., Hopkins, South Carolina

SECOND TEAM

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, G, 5-10, Soph., Noblesville, Indiana

Chloe Jackson, LSU, G, 5-9, Jr., Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Jaime Nared, Tennessee, G/F, 6-2, Sr., Portland, Oregon

Caliya Robinson, Georgia, F, 6-3, Jr., Marietta, Georgia

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee, C, 6-6, Sr., Springfield, Oregon

Player of the year: A'ja Wilson, South Carolina

Coach of the year: Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the year: u-Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

u-unanimous

COACHES’ ALL-SEC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Raigyne Louis, LSU

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Jaime Nared, Tennessee

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

Caliya Robinson, Georgia

Mackenzie Engram, Georgia

Chloe Jackson, LSU

Maci Morris, Kentucky

Morgan William, Mississippi State

Jordan Frericks, Missouri

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M

ALL-FRESHMAN

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Que Morrison, Georgia

Promise Taylor, Ole Miss

Bianca Jackson, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Evina Westbrook, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Chelsie Hall, Vanderbilt

ALL-DEFENSIVE

Daisa Alexander, Auburn

Caliya Robinson, Georgia

Taylor Murray, Kentucky

Raigyne Louis, LSU

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Blair Schaefer, Mississippi State

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Coach of the Year: Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State

Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Freshman of the Year: Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Defensive Players of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State & A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Sixth Woman of the Year: Anastasia Hayes, Tennessee

Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Blair Schaefer, Mississippi State; Haley Clark, Georgia; Alyssa Rice, Kentucky

u - unanimous selections (for AP poll only)

