UK legend Valerie Still back in Lexington to discuss, sign book about her life

A Kentucky basketball legend is back in Lexington this weekend to talk about and sign her new book: “Playing Black & Blue: Still I Rise.”
The memoir of Valerie Still, the leading scorer and rebounder in UK history for both men and women, was released in March.
Still will be discussing the book and signing copies at an event at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Joseph-Beth Booksellers.
The book explores the lives of some of Still’s ancestors, including doctors, abolitionist William Still, known as the “father of the Underground Railroad” and several others.
“I hope that I have brought my family alive in these pages, and that it uplifts someone that may be struggling in life,” Still said in a release about the book. “I also hope my story helps to empower and unite people.”
Still played multiple seasons professionally and was a recent nominee to the Naismith Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
She was the first female letter winner in any UK sport to have her jersey retired and she is still the leader among all Wildcats — male or female — for career scoring (2,763 points) and rebounding (1,525).
The three-time consensus All-American led the Cats to their highest ranking in school history in 1983. She led the program in scoring four straight seasons with a career average of 23.2 points.
