Kentucky earns first win, 62-42, in wild one at Commonwealth Stadium

If you’re a Kentucky fan and your glass is half empty, there’s the 500 yards given up to New Mexico State, one of the nation’s worst offenses this season playing without its star running back.
If you’re a Kentucky fan and your glass is half full, the Cats won their first game of the season 62-42 at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday and found some key playmakers in the process.
After the first series, it looked like all Kentucky fans would want to fill their glasses all the way to the top with something strong.
That’s when the Cats lost starting quarterback Drew Barker for the rest of the game with a leg injury.
In his place, though, Stephen Johnson starred, throwing for 310 yards and three touchdowns and running 10 times for 51 more yards.
All three touchdown passes went to sophomore tight end C.J. Conrad, who nearly matched his career totals in one game with five catches for 133 yards and three scores.
Then there was true freshman Benny Snell, who ran 17 times for 136 yards and four touchdowns, matching the school record for rushing scores in a game.
Snell’s probably isn’t the only record that will be discussed about this game, which set a school record for combined points in regulation with 104.
Kentucky’s defense has now given up 500 or more yards in every game this season and four times in its last 15. The Cats have given up 400 or more yards in nine of the last 15 games.
In a game full of crazy in front of a stadium that appeared less than half full (announced attendance was 49,669), Charles Walker also broke a long drought by returning a punt for a score.
Walker’s 65-yard punt return was the first one for a touchdown since Randall Cobb did it in 2010.
In all, Kentucky amassed 692 yards of offense, its most since it managed 801 yards against Louisville in 1998 and most ever in a home game. UK had 381 yards rushing behind Snell, Boom Williams and Johnson.
Early in the game, the play on the field matched the mess falling from the sky, with New Mexico State with a quick pick of Drew Barker, which the Aggies quickly turned into a 35-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Johnathan Boone.
Kentucky tied it on the next drive with Williams running 67 yards for his first touchdown of the season.
A costly dropped punt return for Charles Walker turned into a one-play, 31-yard reverse for a touchdown with Boone catching a pass from Tyrian Taylor to make it 14-7.
The Cats (1-2) responded with a 72-yard touchdown catch for Conrad from backup quarterback Johnson to end a two-play drive.
New Mexico State (1-2) used a long, sustained 15-play, 75-yard drive to go ahead again 21-14 on 5-yard run by Taylor with 2:40 still to go in the first quarter.
Johnson connected with Conrad again, this time for a 9-yard touchdown pass that capped a six-play, 39-yard drive early in the second quarter.
After much discussion about Johnson’s struggles with accuracy on the long ball, the backup quarterback certainly looked fine when he hit Jeff Badet for a pretty 54-yard pass that set up a 5-yard touchdown run for Benny Snell, the first of his UK career.
That score tied it 28-28 with more than eight minutes still to go in the first half.
Snell gave UK its first lead of the game, 35-28, with a minute to go before the break. His 1-yard touchdown run was the exclamation point on a nine-play, 88-yard drive, the Cats’ longest of the season so far.
Johnson did his part on that drive, including a hard-charging 9-yard run that got the Cats into the neighborhood of the goal line.
Despite that sustained drive for the offense, UK’s defense still looked gassed and New Mexico State needed just 20 seconds and several huge plays to tie it 35-35 at the break on Rogers’ 1-yard run.
Rogers opened the drive with a huge 55-yard pass to Royce Caldwell in the center of the Cats’ secondary to set up the quick strike.
