September 19, 2016 12:12 PM

Kickoff time set for Kentucky-Alabama football game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky’s football game at Alabama on Oct. 1 will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and be televised nationally on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

Alabama (3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC) is the nation’s No. 1 ranked team in both the Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls this week.

Kentucky (1-2, 0-1) last played the Crimson Tide in 2013, which resulted in a 48-7 Alabama victory at Commonwealth Stadium. The Wildcats’ most recent trip to Tuscaloosa came in 2008. Alabama won that game 17-14.

