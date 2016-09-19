Kickoff time set for Kentucky-Alabama football game

The University of Kentucky’s football game at Alabama on Oct. 1 will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and be televised nationally on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Alabama (3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC) is the nation’s No. 1 ranked team in both the Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls this week.
Kentucky (1-2, 0-1) last played the Crimson Tide in 2013, which resulted in a 48-7 Alabama victory at Commonwealth Stadium. The Wildcats’ most recent trip to Tuscaloosa came in 2008. Alabama won that game 17-14.
