October 2, 2016 8:37 AM

Videos from the UK-Alabama post-game

Mark Stoops: We're capable of so much more

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops talks to media after his team's 34-6 loss at No. 1-ranked Alabama.

jclay@herald-leader.com
 

 

Stephen Johnson knows his fumbles hurt the Cats

Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson talks about his two first half lost fumbles against No. 1-ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide returned the second for a touchdown in the 34-6 win.

jclay@herald-leader.com
 

 

Eddie Gran: We cannot turn the football over

Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the turnovers in 34-6 loss at Alabama.

jclay@herald-leader.com
 

 

Why didn't Benny Snell play more?

Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran is asked why freshman running back Benny Snell didn't get more carries in 34-6 loss at Alabama.

jclay@herald-leader.com
 

 

Landon Young: I learned what it takes to get to the next caliber

Kentucky freshman offensive tackle Landon Young talks about what he learned in UK's 34-6 loss at Alabama.

jclay@herald-leader.com
 

 

Jordan Jones: Effort was there, discipline was not

Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones talks to the media after his team's 34-6 loss at No. 1 Alabama.

jclay@herald-leader.com

 

Eli Brown learns on the road

Kentucky linebacker Eli Brown had seven tackles, third on team, in loss at Alabama.

jclay@herald-leader.com
 

