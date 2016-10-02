Videos from the UK-Alabama post-game

1:09 Jordan Jones: Effort was there, discipline was not Pause

1:17 Landon Young: I learned what it takes to get to the next caliber

1:05 Why didn't Benny Snell play more?

1:15 Eddie Gran: We cannot turn the football over

1:06 Stephen Johnson knows his fumbles hurt the Cats

1:44 Mark Stoops: We're capable of so much more

2:11 Kentucky partially has history on its side when it faces No. 1 Alabama

1:01 Boom Williams: Best I've felt since I've been here

1:33 Eddie Gran happy with UK's offensive line

1:31 Mark Stoops: Defense heard what I had to say