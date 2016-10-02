Videos from the UK-Alabama post-game

October 2, 2016 8:37 AM
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops talks to media after his team's 34-6 loss at No. 1-ranked Alabama.
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson talks about his two first half lost fumbles against No. 1-ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide returned the second for a touchdown in the 34-6 win.
Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the turnovers in 34-6 loss at Alabama.
Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran is asked why freshman running back Benny Snell didn't get more carries in 34-6 loss at Alabama.
Kentucky freshman offensive tackle Landon Young talks about what he learned in UK's 34-6 loss at Alabama.
Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones talks to the media after his team's 34-6 loss at No. 1 Alabama.
Kentucky linebacker Eli Brown had seven tackles, third on team, in loss at Alabama.
View more video
Comments