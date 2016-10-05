Kentucky football or Keeneland? Shuttle could help you do both

University of Kentucky football and Keeneland’s Fall Meet collide Saturday afternoon.
What to do, what to do?
Maybe you can make it to both.
Lextran has partnered with UK and Keeneland to offer a shuttle that will transport fans between Commonwealth Stadium and Keeneland.
First post at Keeneland is 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Kentucky’s football game against Vanderbilt kicks off at 4 p.m.
The Lextran shuttle will run to and from both locations for $1 each way.
Shuttles from Commonwealth Stadium to Keeneland will run from 11 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. and fans will board near the corner of University and Cooper Drive on campus. Shuttles from Keeneland will begin at 11:30 a.m. and fans will be dropped off in the same location as they are picked up. The last shuttle will leave Keeneland at 6:40 p.m.
