Kentucky football edges Vanderbilt 20-13

Kentucky Wildcats running back Jojo Kemp (3) dived for UK's first touchdown on UK's first drive of the game as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is first quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) was mobbed by teammates after a big 3rd down quarterback sack with a little over 8 mins. left in the game as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is fourth quarter college football action. UK won 20-13.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) stretched out for a first down on a 4th and one with 2:42 left on the game as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is fourth quarter college football action. UK won 20-13. Attempting the tackle was Vanderbilt Commodores safety LaDarius Wiley (13).
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) and Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Derrick Baity (29) celebrated Vandy's last incomplete pass as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is fourth quarter college football action. UK won 20-13.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benjamin Snell Jr. (26) celebrated as he left the field after the University of Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is fourth quarter college football action. UK won 20-13.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Boom Williams (18) congratulated Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) after Johnson scored on a run as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is second quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Eli Brown came up with the ball after Vanderbilt Commodores safety Ryan White (14) fumbled a punt as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is first quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Boom Williams (18) found running room as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is first quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benjamin Snell Jr. (26) ran up the middle as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is fourth quarter college football action. UK won 20-13.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Jojo Kemp (3) ran thru the middle out of the Wildcat formation as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is fourth quarter college football action. UK won 20-13.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) ran around Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Tre Herndon (31) as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is first quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) stretched for a first down as Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Tre Herndon (31) made the tackle as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is first quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benjamin Snell Jr. (26) signaled first down after UK was successful on a 4th down play as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is second quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) went for the slide as Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Torren McGaster (5) moved in to make the tackle as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is second quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) outran the tackled attempt Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Taurean Ferguson (3) as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is second quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats kicker Austin MacGinnis (99) was lifted by Kentucky Wildcats center Jervontius Stallings (65) after kicking a field goal as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is second quarter college football action.
Homecoming King Patrick Smith, 21-years-old from Belleville, Il., and Homecoming Queen Willow Kreutzer, 21-years-old from Lake Orion, MI, left the field after being crowned at halftime as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is second quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) scrambled from the pocket as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is third quarter college football action. UK won 20-13.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops on the sidelines as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is third quarter college football action. UK won 20-13.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Griffin (3 shook hands with fans during the Cat Walk before the University of Kentucky hosted Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is first quarter college football action.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looked at a group of police dogs as he left the field before the University of Kentucky hosted Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. He had gone to check out the field right after the team arrived.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Derrick Baity (29) and Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Chris Westry (21) combined to tackle Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ralph Webb (7) as the University of Kentucky played Vanderbilt University at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is third quarter college football action. UK won 20-13.
