UK Football

October 9, 2016 9:09 AM

Videos from the UK-Vanderbilt game

Cat Walk: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Fans greeted the UK football team as they arrived for the Cat Walk prior to playing Vandy at Commonwealth Stadium.

Mark Stoops: Here we go again wasn't going to happen

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media about his team's 20-13 win over Vanderbilt.

Eddie Gran: It was a great victory

Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the way the Cats ground out the 20-13 win over Vanderbilt.

UK football closer Benny Snell: I just bring all I can

Kentucky running back Benny Snell talks about closing out another victory, bringing physicality to the Wildcats' offense and wanting to go for it on 4th-and-1.

QBs coach: Stephen Johnson helped Cats win grind-out game

UK quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw talks about Stephen Johnson's performance against Vanderbilt on Saturday, how the Wildcats' QB can improve and that Commonwealth Stadium wind.

UK's Baity says Cats are tuning out the outside noise

UK cornerback Derrick Baity talks about the Cats being in the meat of their schedule, not listening to their detractors and moving past the early-season pressure.

Kengera Daniel made big fourth-down stop

Kentucky reserve defensive end Kengera Daniel talks about the tackle he made of Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb that stopped a key fourth-and-one in the third quarter.

D.J. Eliot gives credit to the players

Kentucky defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot talks about the improvement on his side of the ball.

Denzil Ware: We're proving we can get just as dirty

Kentucky defensive end Denzil Ware says the defense is proving it can play just as well as any team in the SEC.

Stephen Johnson blamed his footwork

After completing just 10 of 24 passes for 49 yards in the win over Vanderbilt, Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson said he wasn't setting his feet like he should.

