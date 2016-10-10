QB recruit praises UK coaches: ‘I can see this guy in the front row at my wedding’

1:03 Denzil Ware: We're proving we can get just as dirty Pause

1:07 D.J. Eliot gives credit to the players

1:10 Kengera Daniel made big fourth-down stop

1:44 UK's Baity says Cats are tuning out the outside noise

3:23 QBs coach: Stephen Johnson helped Cats win grind-out game

2:02 Mark Stoops: Here we go again wasn't going to happen

1:32 UK football closer Benny Snell: I just bring all I can

0:51 Eddie Gran: It was a great victory

0:43 Cat Walk: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

1:48 Mark Stoops previews Vanderbilt