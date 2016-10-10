QB recruit praises UK coaches: ‘I can see this guy in the front row at my wedding’

Highly touted quarterback Danny Clark posted more photos Monday morning from his weekend recruiting visit to Kentucky, and these included kind words for the Wildcats’ coaches who he and his family spent time with on the trip.
Clark — a 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect from Akron, Ohio — called UK recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow “the realest dude in college football” in a Twitter post that included a photo of Clark, Marrow and Clark’s little brother, Caden Clark, a tight end in the class of 2020 who already has a scholarship offer from UK.
Along with another photo, Clark called UK quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw an “incredible coach, but an even better man,” and said: “I can see this guy in the front row at my wedding.”
Kentucky has emerged as the clear leader in Clark’s recruitment in the aftermath of his recent decommitment from Ohio State.
Before Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, Clark was spotted on the field with his family, chatting with Marrow and UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran. During pre-game drills, Marrow called over junior wide receiver Dorian Baker — also an Ohio native — who briefly talked to Clark and gave the visiting recruit a hug before returning to the field.
Rivals.com ranks Clark as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2017. He has no other recruiting visits planned at this time.
