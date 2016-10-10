Kickoff time set for Kentucky’s Oct. 22 football game vs. Mississippi State

The University of Kentucky’s home football game against Mississippi State on Oct. 22 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Mississippi State (2-3 overall, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 38-14 loss at home to Auburn on Saturday. The Bulldogs head west to visit Brigham Young on Friday (10:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN) before their visit to Lexington. MSU has beaten South Carolina and Massachusetts this season and lost to South Alabama, LSU and Auburn.
Kentucky (3-3, 2-2) does not have a game this weekend. The Wildcats have beaten New Mexico State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt and lost to Southern Mississippi, Florida and Alabama.
Kentucky trails its all-time series against Mississippi State 22-21. The Bulldogs won last season’s game in Starkville, Miss., 42-16, and have beaten the Wildcats seven times in a row.
Toth SEC lineman of week
Kentucky senior center Jon Toth was named Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 20-13 victory over Vanderbilt, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Toth helped Kentucky pile up 258 rushing yards, the most in an SEC victory since 2010, and handled the line calls for an offense that did not allow a sack and averaged 5.0 yards per rushing attempt.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound senior, has played in 42 career games with 41 consecutive starts. This is Toth’s second SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week award, having been given that honor for his performance against Tennessee-Martin in 2014.
