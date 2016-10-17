Kickoff time set for Kentucky’s Oct. 29 football game at Missouri

The University of Kentucky’s football game at Missouri on Oct. 29 will kick off at noon Eastern time and be televised on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Missouri (2-4 overall, 0-3 SEC) is coming off a 40-14 loss at Florida on Saturday. Missouri has beaten Eastern Michigan and Delaware State this season and lost to West Virginia, Georgia, LSU and Florida.
Kentucky (3-3, 2-2) is coming off a bye week. The Wildcats have beaten New Mexico State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt and lost to Southern Mississippi, Florida and Alabama.
Kentucky’s all-time series against Missouri is tied 3-3. UK won last season’s game at Commonwealth Stadium, 21-13.
