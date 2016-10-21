UK likely to add highly touted quarterback to 2017 recruiting class Saturday

The UK football program is expected to add a major piece to its recruiting puzzle for 2017 on Saturday, when highly touted quarterback Danny Clark will announce his college decision.
Clark — a 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect from Akron, Ohio — decommitted from Ohio State in late September after being pledged to that school for nearly three years. Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow was one of the only college coaches who stayed in contact with Clark during his commitment to the Buckeyes, and UK emerged as a frontrunner for his services following his announcement that he was no longer part of OSU’s 2017 class.
Clark visited Lexington for UK’s home victory over Vanderbilt two weeks ago, and he has not taken any other recruiting trips since then. Kentucky is the heavy favorite to land his commitment Saturday.
It is unclear exactly when — and how — he plans to announce his decision Saturday.
Clark is best available pro-style quarterback in the class of 2017, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s ranked No. 18 nationally on that list.
Kentucky already has a 2017 commitment from Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood, who will be given an opportunity to play QB at UK but could also be used at other positions. The Cats lost a commitment earlier this year from four-star quarterback Mac Jones, who flipped to Alabama and appears to be solid in that pledge.
Clark’s younger brother — class of 2020 tight end Caden Clark — already has a UK scholarship offer and also visited Lexington for the Vanderbilt game earlier this month.
Official visitor
UK’s coaches took advantage of last weekend’s open date by hitting the recruiting trail, splitting up to see high school prospects in several different states.
One of the players on their watch list — Washington, D.C., standout Cam Spence — is returning the favor this weekend by taking an official visit to Lexington centered on Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.
UK recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow met with Spence last week during his tour of Mid-Atlantic high schools. This will be the first official visit of his recruitment.
Spence — a 6-foot-2, 310-pound defensive lineman — has been committed to Maryland since April, but UK is his mother’s alma mater. Scout.com, ESPN and 247Sports all consider Spence to be a four-star recruit in the class of 2017.
247Sports ranks him as the No. 15 defensive tackle in the class.
On Friday morning, Spence tweeted a photo of himself with Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, who was on the same flight to Lexington. Tebow will be in town as an analyst with “SEC Nation,” which will be broadcast from UK’s campus Saturday morning.
Had a blessed chance to be on the same Flight as @TimTebow One of the best College Football players ever As well as a Great leader of Christ pic.twitter.com/E9hqkFaSmy— Cam Spence (@Only1CamSpence) October 21, 2016
Early attention
Scott County offensive lineman Bryan Hudson is only a sophomore, but he’s already attracting attention from some of the country’s top college programs.
Hudson — a 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect — spent last weekend at Notre Dame, where he was on the sidelines for the Fighting Irish’s home game against Stanford.
He’s also been on recruiting visits to UK, Louisville and Ohio State.
Hudson started all 13 games for the Cardinals as a freshman last season and earned his first scholarship offer from Kentucky over the summer. U of L followed with a scholarship offer earlier this season, and Hudson is expected to land several more as his recruitment progresses.
He told the Herald-Leader this week that he would like to take more campus visits soon — specifically mentioning Florida — but added that he doesn’t have any trips planned at this time and his school and team schedule would make it difficult to see any more colleges this season.
247Sports ranks Hudson as the No. 93 overall prospect and No. 11 offensive tackle nationally for the class of 2019.
Visiting elsewhere
UK commitment Cedrick Dort will take an official visit this weekend, but he won’t be in Lexington.
Dort — a 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — is scheduled to be at Cincinnati for the Bearcats’ game against East Carolina on Saturday night. He has been committed to Kentucky since August.
Rivals.com ranks Dort as only a two-star recruit, but he’s a player that Kentucky’s coaches are very high on, and he’s considered to be solid with his commitment despite this weekend’s visit to Cincinnati.
Other notes
▪ ESPN updated its player rankings for the class of 2017 on Friday, and defensive back Tyrell Ajian is the only UK commitment in the national Top 300. The Ohio native is ranked No. 244 overall. Lafayette offensive tackle Jedrick Wills — a major UK recruiting target — is No. 89 nationally. Wills has attended several UK games this season and took his first official visit — to Michigan — earlier this month.
▪ Waggener defensive back Jairus Brents — considered the top prospect in Kentucky for the class of 2018 — earned scholarship offers from Michigan State and Pittsburgh this week. UK extended an offer to Brents in 2013, when he was still in middle school.
