Can a mobile quarterback be contained? Kentucky’s trying to find out.

Call them versatile or dual threat or athletic or mobile.
It doesn’t matter the moniker, they’re a massive headache for defensive coordinators trying to plan against them.
Trying to stop the planned runs and getting a defense ready for the big-gain throws are pretty standard.
But it’s the other stuff that can cause the sleepless nights.
“This is the hardest part of it to me when you’re playing a mobile quarterback: is the ability for them to improvise,” said Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen, who unleashed quite the improv actor on the Southeastern Conference back in the day with Florida’s Tim Tebow.
Just when a defense thinks an offense’s play has broken down and the whistle is about to blow, the quarterback makes something happen.
“He makes something happen by scrambling around to keep the play alive to throwing down field or scrambling to keep the play alive to run,” Mullen continued. “That’s the challenge of playing a mobile quarterback because schematically you can’t account for that.”
When Kentucky and Mississippi State match up Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium, both teams will be trying to predict the unpredictable with State’s latest mobile quarterback in Nick Fitzgerald and UK’s Stephen Johnson.
The Cats, like most every team at every at every level of football, have had their fair share of problems with dual-threat quarterbacks like State’s Dak Prescott and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.
But Coach Mark Stoops and his players have felt more comfortable facing that type of quarterback and have had a few stabs at it in varying forms against players like South Carolina’s Brandon McIlwain and Alabama’s Jalen Hurts.
“We’re better,” Stoops said Thursday. “We very clearly understand the strengths and weakness of every call and what to look for when you have a dual-threat quarterback.
“It doesn’t mean you’re always gonna be perfect. That’s why those guys are on a lot of highlights, because they do that to a lot of people.”
He echoed Mullen’s sentiment that the improv kills you, especially because a defense has to take someone away from one part of the plan to account for the quarterback at all times.
“There’s always a strength and weakness with every call and that’s what makes it difficult,” he said.
The thing that stands out about Fitzgerald is his size. At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, the sophomore is a difficult down and he’s averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
“He’s hard to bring down on top of being a good runner and a good passer,” said defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot of Fitzgerald, who also completes 55.2 percent of his passes for an average of 166.3 yards a game. “One tackle doesn’t bring him down. He gets 2 or 3 more yards. He’s like a big running back, just tough to get on the ground.”
‘He’s our guy’
The talk lately about Kentucky’s own dual-threat quarterback has been about whether he’s lost part of his duality thanks to a bad outing against Vanderbilt where he completed just 10 of 24 passes for 49 yards.
Johnson and his coaches have all seemed pleased with his work in the two weeks leading up to this game and haven’t lost confidence in his ability to complete passes.
“He looked good,” Stoops said of Johnson, who is completing 57.8 percent of his passes this season. “He had a really good week. He’s excited and ready to go. I think the time was good for us as a team, but in particular offensively and throwing the football and getting our timing down was good.”
A favorite target of Johnson earlier this season, tight end C.J. Conrad, said nobody in the UK locker room thinks Johnson has lost his touch, noting that his 3-1 stat as a starter should speak for itself.
“He’s our guy,” Conrad said. “There’s a couple things our o-line, receivers and tight ends included need to do better for him. Obviously he can be better, but he knows that. We’re not far away.”
The fact that UK’s ground game has had so much success should take some of the pressure off of the Cats quarterback as well.
“We’re so close,” Conrad said of the hiccups in the passing game. “We’re winning games and we’re not even executing half of our game plan. … There’s going to be games where you have to grind things out like that, but we also want to put together four quarters of perfect football. We’re trying our best. That’s what we worked on in the bye week.”
The big finish?
The bye after six games took on extra significance to Kentucky, which did the requisite healing up and bringing along backups during the time off.
The Cats also discussed the concept of “finishing” again. They want it to be more than just a marketing slogan for the season after such poor finishes to the past two seasons.
During the down week, there were harder weight-lifting sessions, extra running up hills “making sure we pushed them harder,” Stoops said.
“We wanted to use the time to refresh and get healthy when we could but also to build strength and get stronger as the year goes on instead of just maintaining,” Stoops said. “That was a big point.”
The emphasis wasn’t lost on Kentucky’s players like tight end Conrad.
The Cats want to finish the season, starting on Saturday against Mississippi State, with a roar instead of a whimper.
“We’re at the point in our season, it’s midway, we’ve struggled in the past at this point in the season — right now we’re working on getting stronger and just getting better every single day,” Conrad said. “This is a huge game for us and we know that it’s a big opportunity.”
Defensive coaching setup
The timing of Kentucky’s defensive success makes it look like more than a coincidence.
Just one game after Stoops took over defensive play calling, the Cats’ defense started to become a more effective group. But the head coach said looks can be deceiving, and credited defensive coordinator Eliot with much of the success.
“I really helped eliminate some of that, some of the pressure of calling the game, because we work well together,” Stoops said. “We always have. So the structure of it is very good. He’s seeing what’s going on in the press box and he’s making great adjustments.”
Stoops said play calling is the easy part when the structure is correct and the players are assignment-sound.
“D.J.’s worked his tail off and is doing the same things he’s always done,” Stoops continued. “He’s always been successful, it’s just helping with me being involved in calling it and he can really see what’s going on up there and make quality adjustments.”
The setup UK has now with the defensive play calling was similar to what Eliot and Stoops did at Florida State, the coordinator said.
The two have been working together for 20 years, Eliot noted. That’s made the transition relatively painless and ego-free.
“It’s not all on me,” the defensive coordinator said, explaining the division of duties, which include one of the coaches looking at one thing in the game while the other focuses on something else.
“It’s been good,” Eliot said. “Now, he’s had to relieve some head coaching responsibilities but he, going into his fourth year, there’s not as much strain on him. You know? So he’s been able to come in there and work with us on defense more.”
Stoops confirmed that part, too, on the SEC teleconference Wednesday, noting that taking over defensive play calling would have been virtually impossible in 2013 when he took over as a first-time head coach.
“There’s just so many things that need to be done to build a program, and we’re continuing to build this program in many ways,” Stoops said. “I certainly feel like I have the ability to be a defensive play caller because with that you have to spend so much time with the fine details of being involved in calling a defense and coordinating a defense.”
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
UK scores, schedule
(Home games in capital letters)
Sept. 3: SOUTHERN MISS (L, 44-35)
Sept. 10: At Florida (L, 45-7)
Sept. 17: NEW MEXICO ST. (W, 62-42)
Sept. 24: SOUTH CAROLINA (W, 17-10)
Oct. 1: At Alabama (L, 34-6)
Oct. 8: VANDERBILT (W, 20-13)
Oct. 22: MISSISSIPPI STATE, 7:30
Oct. 29: At Missouri, Noon
Nov. 5: GEORGIA
Nov. 12: At Tennessee
Nov. 19: AUSTIN PEAY
Nov. 26: At Louisville
SEC standings
Eastern Division
SEC
All
Florida
3-1
5-1
Kentucky
2-2
3-3
Tennessee
2-2
5-2
Georgia
2-3
4-3
Vanderbilt
1-3
3-4
South Carolina
1-4
2-4
Missouri
0-3
2-4
Western Division
SEC
All
Alabama
4-0
7-0
Texas A&M
4-0
6-0
Auburn
2-1
4-2
LSU
2-1
4-2
Arkansas
1-2
5-2
Ole Miss
1-2
3-3
Mississippi State
1-2
2-4
Saturday’s games
UMass at South Carolina, noon
Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30
Middle Tennessee at Missouri, 4
Arkansas at Auburn, 6
Miss. State at Kentucky, 7:30
Tenn. State at Vanderbilt, 7:30
Ole Miss at LSU, 9
Comments