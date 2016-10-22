Mississippi State lineman removed from field on stretcher, taken to UK hospital

Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Darryl Williams was removed from the Commonwealth Stadium field on a stretcher during Saturday night’s college football game against Kentucky.
MSU Athletics reported on its Twitter account that Williams was transported to UK Chandler Hospital for further evaluation. He had movement in all of his extremities.
Williams was injured as Mississippi State kicker Westin Graves kicked a 36-yard field goal to extend the Bulldogs’ lead over UK to 17-12 with 9:37 remaining in the third quarter. It was unclear how Williams was hurt.
The 6-foot-2, 303-pound Williams did not move for several minutes as medical personnel tended to him around the Kentucky 22-yard line.
Both teams returned to their sidelines and the Commonwealth Stadium crowd fell silent.
