Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Postgame Twitter reaction from coaches and players

Reaction from coaches and players after Saturday night’s Kentucky football victory against Mississippi State at Commonwealth Stadium. The Wildcats won 40-38 on a 51-yard field goal as time ran out.
Scroll down for the embedded Twitter feed.
October 22, 2016 11:24 PM
Reaction from coaches and players after Saturday's Kentucky football victory over Mississippi State
Reaction from coaches and players after Saturday night’s Kentucky football victory against Mississippi State at Commonwealth Stadium. The Wildcats won 40-38 on a 51-yard field goal as time ran out.
Scroll down for the embedded Twitter feed.
Comments