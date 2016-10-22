UK Football

October 22, 2016 11:24 PM

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Postgame Twitter reaction from coaches and players

Reaction from coaches and players after Saturday's Kentucky football victory over Mississippi State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Reaction from coaches and players after Saturday night’s Kentucky football victory against Mississippi State at Commonwealth Stadium. The Wildcats won 40-38 on a 51-yard field goal as time ran out.

