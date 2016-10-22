Twitter reaction to Kentucky’s last-second win over Mississippi State

Kentucky was behind, then ahead, then seemingly in control, then behind again.
On a truly Kentucky football kind of night, the Wildcats flipped the script Saturday against Mississippi State at Commonwealth Stadium.
A 51-yard field goal by Austin MacGinnis as time expired lifted UK to a stunning 40-38 victory.
Reaction on Twitter came fast and furious. Here’s a sampling:
AUSTIN. MACGINNIS. FOR. THE. WIN!!!— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 23, 2016
THE KICK IS GOOD.
FINAL: @UKFootball 40-38 https://t.co/2h6x9MmVQ3 #UKvsMSST pic.twitter.com/DqrZzITg6o
UK kicker Austin MacGinnis makes a 51 yard FG to help the Cats beat Mississippi St. pic.twitter.com/CQmftWdrjP— Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) October 23, 2016
Hey move over @UKCoachCalipari as Cats becoming a football school . @UKCoachStoops gets another W with win over Miss St— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 23, 2016
Seconds away from being up 17 and it being over, and then suddenly we are behind. Amazing we found a way. Young guys growing up!— Jon Lipsitz (@UKCoachLipsitz) October 23, 2016
I am just so happy right now. Can't stop smiling. Just when u thought "here we go again" we finally pull out a W. Gonna be a great night— jared lorenzen (@JaredLorenzen22) October 23, 2016
Game ball goes to @AMacGinnis8. Pretty worthy, what do you think, #BBN! pic.twitter.com/B3ns4bZTAZ— UK Stoops Troops (@UKStoopsTroops) October 23, 2016
Best Football game I've ever attended. Lowest of lows. Highest of highs. @UKFootball @UKCoachStoops— Alex Goggin (@AlGoggin) October 23, 2016
What a sweet finish by the @UKFootball team...Playing hard to the end...Clutch FG by @AMacGinnis8 #BBN #WeAreKY— Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) October 23, 2016
MY GOD YESSSSSSSS!!!! WE DESERVE A WIN LIKE THAT #BBN LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @UKFootball @UKStoopsTroops— KentuckyDude (@JHNNsports) October 23, 2016
