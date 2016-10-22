UK Football

October 22, 2016 11:57 PM

Twitter reaction to Kentucky’s last-second win over Mississippi State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky was behind, then ahead, then seemingly in control, then behind again.

On a truly Kentucky football kind of night, the Wildcats flipped the script Saturday against Mississippi State at Commonwealth Stadium.

A 51-yard field goal by Austin MacGinnis as time expired lifted UK to a stunning 40-38 victory.

Reaction on Twitter came fast and furious. Here’s a sampling:

