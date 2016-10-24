Kickoff time set for Kentucky’s Nov. 5 football game vs. Georgia

The University of Kentucky’s home football game against Georgia on Nov. 5 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Georgia (4-3 overall, 2-3 SEC) is coming off a bye week this past Saturday. Georgia has beaten North Carolina, Nicholls State, Missouri and South Carolina and lost to Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Kentucky (4-3, 3-2) is coming off a stirring 40-38 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday. The Wildcats have beaten New Mexico State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State and lost to Southern Mississippi, Florida and Alabama.
Georgia leads its all-time series against Kentucky 55-12-2. The Bulldogs won last season’s game, 27-3, in Athens, Ga., and have won six in a row against the Cats.
Comments