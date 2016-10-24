Kentucky is trying to turn around its ‘unheard of’ turnover problem

Sometimes Kentucky is winning games in spite of itself.
UK has won four of its last five games despite having the most turnovers in the Southeastern Conference, including a key fumble return for a touchdown that made the last game a little too close for comfort for the Kentucky sideline.
The Cats “had a chance to really separate ourselves; and we get the stripped scoop again to put more pressure on our football team,” Coach Mark Stoops said Saturday after UK’s 40-38 victory over Mississippi State.
It was in that game that Kentucky looked primed to go up 17 points on the Bulldogs, but instead had a Stephen Johnson fumble returned 81 yards to cut the Cats’ lead to 34-31.
It was the third straight game that an opponent has scooped and scored against the Cats, who have lost 11 fumbles this season and thrown seven interceptions. Their 18 turnovers are more than all but three teams nationally this season.
The turnovers have made life more difficult, especially for a team with such a small margin for error, Stoops said.
“Obviously, you’d like to see us win the turnover margin, that’s for sure, it is unheard of,” he said of Kentucky being 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the league despite a conference-worst turnover margin of minus-1.29.
Of those costly mistakes, Stoops added: “It can’t happen. We make light of it, but our players know. We’ve harped on it. We’re going to continue to harp on it. … The one at the end is inexcusable, so that we have to get straightened out.”
Part of the problem for Johnson, who came back and made some huge plays on the game-winning drive, is the junior-college transfer needs to add more bulk.
“Physically he still has some work to do in the offseason with getting stronger and things like that, too,” Stoops said of Johnson, who has five fumbles on his own. “So with him having the balls in his hands down in those situations we’ve got to be smart about that.”
Kentucky has turned the ball over double the number of times of four other SEC teams, including Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida and Vanderbilt.
UK opponents have scored 83 points off of Cats miscues alone this season or 36.7 percent of their points. In the last three games, 31 points have been scored off of UK turnovers.
At Missouri (2-5, 0-3) this weekend, Kentucky might have a chance to improve its turnover ratio. The Tigers have had their own problems with mistakes, coughing it up 14 times this season with eight fumbles and six picks. Nine of those turnovers have come against SEC defenses.
Missouri’s defense has forced 14 turnovers this season with 10 interceptions and four fumbles, but only five of those mistakes were forced on SEC brethren.
MacGinnis, ‘steady’ Snell honored
For his game-winning heroics, Kentucky kicker Austin MacGinnis was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Running back Benny Snell, who had 128 yards and a career-best 34-yard touchdown on 19 carries, was named the league’s Freshman of the Week.
It’s just the second time in school history and the first time since 2007 that UK had two players honored for the same game.
MacGinnis’ 51-yard field goal as time expired helped UK top Mississippi State. He made four of five field goal attempts in the victory over Mississippi State.
It was Snell’s second 100-yard game in his first seven career games. The 128 rushing yards marked the most for a UK true freshman against an SEC opponent since Derek Homer’s 137 yards versus Tennessee in 1997.
Snell’s 469 rushing yards this season are the most by a UK player through the first seven team games of his freshman season since Moe Williams in 1993 (597 yards).
“It’s been remarkable, really, how steady he’s been,” Stoops said of Snell. “And we’ve touched on that. He’s just been so steady for a freshman. He shows great maturity and he’s handled every situation very well. Any mistakes he’s made, he builds on and he gets better. He has a large capacity for a freshman.”
News and notes
A long list of Kentucky players saw time on the trainer’s table Saturday, including left tackle Landon Young (sprained ankle), running back Jojo Kemp (hand) and linebacker Jordan Bonner (sprained knee).
All of the banged up players remained in their spots on the Kentucky depth chart for the Missouri game, and Stoops wasn’t specific about their ability to play moving forward.
But the head coach said he thought UK was in “pretty good shape.”
“We’re banged up but you know that’s going to be the message to the team, too: ‘Tell me who’s not,’” Stoops said. “You know, everybody is. Again, we appreciate them. Our team has been that way. Kids are playing banged up, bruised and fighting through it, but we have to.”
He noted that UK’s rash of injuries has hurt the Cats most on special teams.
“We have to have other guys step up,” Stoops said. “We fell a little short there again Saturday. We have to have some guys make plays that don’t normally get those opportunities.”
Right now, Kentucky is No. 26 nationally in kickoff returns and No. 14 in punt returns. The Cats are No. 55 in opponent kickoff returns and No. 19 in opponent punt returns.
Missouri is No. 20 in punt returns with one touchdown and No. 23 in opponent punt returns. The Tigers are No. 98 in kickoff returns and No. 122 in opponent kickoff returns. They’ve given up one kickoff return for a touchdown this season.
▪ There is still “no update” on Kentucky quarterback Drew Barker, who has been out since the third game of the season with a back injury. Two weeks ago, Stoops said that the sophomore starter would be re-evaluated every week starting this week.
▪ The only discernible change to the UK depth chart going into the Missouri game was the addition of an “or” between Kyle Meadows and George Asafo-Adjei at right tackle. Both players are playing well, Stoops said.
▪ Kentucky’s game against Georgia on Nov. 5 will be played at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. So far, UK game times have been split with four night starts and four day starts this season.
Next game
Kentucky at Missouri
Noon Saturday (SEC Network)
Most turnovers
Football Bowl Subdivision teams with the most turnovers lost this season:
Kansas 25
Bowling Green 24
UCLA 19
Kentucky 18
Duke 18
