Researching UK’s opponent: How Missouri football players ranked as recruits

A victory over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon would all but ensure bowl eligibility for UK, which has a home date with Austin Peay (0-7) on Nov. 19 that should be a rout in the Wildcats’ favor.
Missouri — in its first season under Coach Barry Odom — has yet to win a Southeastern Conference game this fall, but the Tigers are better than their record (2-5, 0-3 SEC) indicates and will be favored heading into Saturday’s contest.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Lock is Missouri’s only expected starter who was a four-star recruit, though the team has several key contributors who were once highly touted prospects.
The Tigers have signed Top 50 national recruiting classes in each of the past five years — 46th in 2016, 27th in 2015, 35th in 2014, 40th in 2013 and 32nd in 2012 — according to Rivals.com.
Here’s a breakdown of where Missouri’s players were ranked as recruits, with some comparisons to how they stack up — recruiting-wise — to UK’s roster (all rankings from Rivals.com):
Numbers game
Missouri has nine four-star players, 55 three-star players and 13 two-star players on its roster.
By comparison: UK has one five-star recruit (true freshman offensive lineman Landon Young), 14 four-star recruits, 49 three-star recruits and 10 two-star recruits on its roster this season.
Depth chart
Missouri’s projected starting lineup includes one four-star recruit (QB Drew Lock), 17 three-star recruits, three two-star recruits and one player who was not ranked coming out of high school (defensive end Jordan Harold).
By comparison: Among UK’s expected starters (going by last week’s lineup and this week’s outlook), the Cats have four four-star starters (TE C.J. Conrad, RB Boom Williams, WR Dorian Baker and safety Mike Edwards), 14 three-star starters, four two-star starters (including QB Stephen Johnson) and one starter who was not ranked in high school (LT Cole Mosier).
Four-star QB
Drew Lock — a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Lee’s Summit, Mo. — was the No. 7 pro-style quarterback nationally and the top player in his state coming out of high school in the class of 2015.
Lock played all 12 games as a true freshman — starting the Tigers’ final eight games — and was the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Missouri since Corby Jones in 1995. He has thrown for 1,995 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven starts this season, but most of that damage has come against non-power-five opponents. In three SEC games this season (against Georgia, Louisiana State and Florida), Lock is 44-for-93 (47.3 percent) for three TDs and six interceptions.
Lock was once on UK’s recruiting radar, and the Cats did not sign a quarterback in the class of 2015.
Almost a 5-star
The Missouri roster does not include any players who were ranked by Rivals.com as five-star recruits in high school, but sophomore defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. came very close.
Beckner — a 6-4, 290-pound tackle from East St. Louis, Ill. — was ranked as the No. 36 overall recruit and No. 5 defensive tackle nationally in the class of 2015. The top 34 prospects in that class earned five-star rankings from Rivals.com.
Beckner left last weekend’s loss to Middle Tennessee with a sprained knee, but he is listed as an either/or option alongside senior Rickey Hatley on the depth chart this week. Beckner had 27 tackles (8.5 tackles for loss) as a true freshman last season. So far in 2016, he has 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in seven games.
Walk-on to starter
The only “zero-star recruit” in Missouri’s starting lineup is junior defensive end Jordan Harold, who actually started his college career on scholarship at Northwest Missouri State before transferring to Mizzou as a walk-on in 2015. Harold is now No. 1 on the depth chart at one of the defensive end spots and has five total tackles and one sack in seven games this season.
Other notes
▪ True freshman running back Damarea Crockett was the jewel of Missouri’s 2016 recruiting class, and he’s off to a hot start this season. Crockett leads the Tigers in rushing yards (546), rushing TDs (seven) and yards per carry (6.6) in seven games, with one start, this fall. Rivals.com ranked Crockett as the No. 9 running back nationally in 2016.
▪ Missouri has a couple of talented graduate transfers on the roster. Chris Black was the No. 8 wide receiver in the class of 2012 when he signed with Alabama, and he had 25 catches for 290 yards in three seasons with the Tide. Black has 14 catches for 199 yards and one TD this season. Alex Ross was the No. 12 running back nationally in the class of 2012 when he signed with Oklahoma. He ran 88 times for 595 yards and 4 TDs as a sophomore in 2014, but had just 172 yards as a junior. In his first game with the Tigers, Ross got 18 carries for 67 yards against West Virginia. He’s had just four carries since that game.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
