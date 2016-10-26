Kentucky freshman Benny Snell will never get a big head with Eddie Gran around

Benny Snell has the most rushing yards by a Kentucky player through the first seven games of his freshman season since Moe Williams in 1993.
And Snell didn’t even get a carry in his first two games.
On his next rushing touchdown, Snell will tie the school record for most rushing touchdowns by a freshman (seven) set by Randall Cobb in 2008.
And Snell still has at least five games left in his first season.
For his work in UK’s win over Mississippi State last weekend, Snell was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.
“You can imagine people patting him on the back,” UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said Tuesday of Snell’s 128 yards and a score on 19 carries last week. “You can only imagine him being a true freshman and everybody patting him on the back and saying great job, freshman of the week and all that.”
I have been crushing him and bringing him right back down to reality. You can’t ever get bigger than this football team. Ever. Nobody can. He’s not. I’m just reminding him.
Eddie Gran, UK offensive coordinator
None of those back pats are coming from his position coach, who also happens to be Gran.
“I have been crushing him and bringing him right back down to reality,” Gran said of Snell, who has 481 yards on 80 carries this season. Snell’s 5.9 yards per carry is third among all SEC freshmen.
“You can’t ever get bigger than this football team. Ever,” Gran continued. “Nobody can. He’s not. I’m just reminding him.”
What exactly does that reminder look like and sound like?
“It’s just kind of little jabs here and there, that Benny’s got all the answers,” Gran said. “Walk by and make sure seniors hear and make sure people that need to hear it.”
This crushing is nothing new, Snell assured.
“I’m used to it, he’s been crushing me since the summer,” Snell smiled. “He gets in my head about things and I have to fix a lot of things when I mess up.”
481 Yards rushing for freshman Benny Snell
The crushing seems to be working.
And as hard as Gran is on his 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back, the coach has seen a mostly humble player who tries to do the right thing every time and correct mistakes quickly.
“It’s pretty amazing that each week as we add stuff and we keep going, he keeps retaining it and he keeps going,” Gran said.
The coaches clearly have a lot of faith in their young runner, giving him 19-plus carries in each of the last two games against SEC opponents. Many times those carries are coming on direct snaps.
“I really have a lot of confidence in him and, for being a true freshman, it’s amazing, but you love that,” head coach Mark Stoops said of Snell.
Sometimes it’s hard to believe he was in high school at Westerville Central just a season ago.
“What you see best out of Benny… it’s really hard to fathom that he’s a freshman coming out with all that strength to be able to run people over and get first downs like that,” quarterback Stephen Johnson said.
Benny Snell needs one rushing touchdown to tie the UK record for most by a freshman.
Kentucky’s head coach said the freshman has had a positive effect on and off the field.
“Hard nosed, great balance, tough runner, tough mindset, tough attitude, no BS about him,” Stoops continued. “He’s here to work, win football games and get better, and I love that. He helps in a lot of ways, but you have to give a lot of credit to all of our backs.”
The trio of Snell, Boom Williams and Jojo Kemp has been a safety valve for new quarterback Johnson.
“Our run game is just phenomenal,” Johnson said. “With Jojo, Benny and Boom, that trifecta right there is just able to do whatever we want to with the ball and just switch those guys out whenever we need to.”
Behind that threesome, Kentucky is No. 44 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 197 yards a game. In the past five games, UK’s rushing attack has put up more yards than the opponents were allowing coming into that game.
That included 126 yards more than Mississippi State was allowing and 97 more yards than Vanderbilt was giving up.
The Cats’ ground swell will next take on Missouri, which is reeling from significant injuries and has struggled against conference opponents, allowing 268.7 yards a game and 6.2 yards per carry in SEC games this season.
Of his running backs, Gran said: “They’ve done what they’ve had to do for us to win and I think it’s really paid off. We came into this thing saying in this league you got to run the ball, and we’ve been fortunate we’ve been able to do that.
“I think it’s showed that it’s helped our passing game this last week. We had some guys open and it was because of the run game.”
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Saturday
Kentucky at Missouri
Noon (SEC Network)
Comments