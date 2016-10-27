Win at Missouri would allow UK football to party like it’s 2006

Before the football season began, I wrote a column asking whether Mark Stoops’ fourth season as UK head coach would track Rich Brooks’ fourth year (2006) or John Ray’s (1971).
Brooks’ fourth season at UK — the junior year of the Andre Woodson, Wesley Woodyard, Keenan Burton and Jacob Tamme class — produced an 8-5 season and launched Kentucky on a five-year bowl streak.
Ray’s fourth year as top Cat ended with his getting fired.
The good news for Stoops is, with the Cats facing a crucial test at Missouri on Saturday, 2016 so far has some striking similarities to 2006.
2006. Began with a dispiriting season opener that raised questions about the head coach’s future. After an offseason in which UK boasted of how improved it would be along both its lines, Kentucky was outgained 631-260 and obliterated at Louisville 59-28.
2016. Began with a dispiriting season opener that raised questions about the head coach’s future. After an offseason in which the UK mantra was “Finish,” the Cats blew a 35-10 lead and lost at home to Southern Mississippi 44-35.
2006. A road blowout at an SEC power — 49-0 at LSU in the season’s seventh game — felt to many like the beginning of the end for the Cats head coach.
2016. A road blowout at an SEC power — 45-7 at Florida in the season’s second game — felt to many like the beginning of the end for the Cats head coach.
2006. Amidst a toxic off-field environment, kept the season viable with home wins over lower-tier SEC foes.
In the season’s third game, dispatched Mississippi 31-14 in a game Brooks, for perceptions reasons, had to win. In the 10th game, beat Vanderbilt 38-26 in Commonwealth Stadium to become bowl-eligible.
2016. Amidst a toxic off-field environment, kept the season viable with home wins over lower-tier SEC foes.
In the season’s fourth game, won a defensive struggle over South Carolina, 17-10. In the sixth game, thwarted a last-gasp drive to survive Vandy, 20-13.
2006. Scored a pivotal victory over Mississippi State.
After guaranteeing a UK victory, wide receiver Dicky Lyons Jr. walked his talk by making a spectacular, one-handed touchdown catch that launched UK to a 34-31 win. Coming one game after the LSU debacle, it may have been the most consequential victory of the Brooks coaching era.
2016. Scored a pivotal victory over Mississippi State.
With UK in danger of losing a game it had dominated statistically, Austin MacGinnis boomed a 51-yard field goal on the contest’s final play to make the Cats 40-38 winners. Because it involved his team facing (mostly self-inflicted) adversity yet overcoming, it may have been the most consequential victory of the Stoops coaching era.
2006. At a time when its head coach had a 1-13 record in SEC road games, won a crucial game away from Lexington.
For the ’06 Cats, it was at Mississippi State.
2016. At a time when its head coach had a 1-13 record in SEC road games, will face Missouri (2-5, 0-3 SEC) on Saturday in Columbia in a game that is crucial for Kentucky (4-3, 3-2 SEC) on several levels.
Because it let that Southern Mississippi game get away, UK’s path to six wins and bowl eligibility is narrow. Assuming victory over winless FCS foe Austin Peay (0-7) is a lock, Kentucky must get at least one win from road games at Missouri, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 5 Louisville, or from a home contest with Georgia.
In a bigger picture, Kentucky football is never going to rise if it doesn’t reach the point where it can beat SEC foes on the road in years in which that opponent is struggling. Missouri, decimated by key injuries and seeking to establish an identity in the first year of Barry Odom’s coaching regime, is vulnerable.
To party like it’s 2006, the 2016 Cats need to take advantage of an opportunity Saturday.
Mark Story: 859-231-3230, @markcstory
Comments