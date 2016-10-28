Cats have ‘come a long way’ to act like a winner, but the SEC road offers a true test

There’s been drastic improvement in third-down defense.
There’s been Kentucky’s ability to put together lengthy drives thanks to a strong ground game.
There’s measurable progress in field position from a season ago.
“We’re certainly getting better in a lot of areas,” UK Coach Mark Stoops said this week as his Cats prepared to travel to Missouri.
But Kentucky is improving in more intangible ways, too.
“We’re getting better in toughness and grit and finding ways to win,” he said.
In winning four of its last five games, Kentucky hasn’t always been pretty. And the games have been closer than players and coaches would like, with the three Southeastern Conference victories coming by an average of just 5.3 points.
But for the first time in his four-year tenure, Stoops is seeing a team that has developed a winning mentality, that believes it can win games. The fragility is gone.
“I feel like we’re over the hump there,” the head coach said. “And that takes a long time because when you don’t have the success, and they constantly hear that and hear that and hear that.
“The minute you hit adversity, the minute you hear coaches riding and pushing them to the brink, if they don’t respond the right way, then it’s not gonna work. It’s never gonna work until they respond the right way.”
For senior defensive back Blake McClain, it was looking around on the sidelines after Mississippi State went up 38-37 with a little more than a minute to play last week. There were no long faces.
“Now, we know we can win,” McClain said. “Back then it was, ‘Uhhh. Probably not.’ Now it’s we know we can win in those close games. It’s just about confidence.”
Getting wins — even close ones — builds confidence.
“I don’t want the games to be so close, to be honest,” McClain said. “But they teach us to just keep fighting, keep going and when those pressure situations do come, we can get through it.”
Now Kentucky (4-3, 3-2 SEC) is just two wins shy of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2010.
Can they parlay this success into more success? Can they get past what Stoops calls the fixable mistakes that have made so many of the last few games close and finish against the Tigers (2-5, 0-3), who have lost three in a row?
While past UK teams have started to fold at this point in the season, that hasn’t been the case this season, even after the slow start.
“We’ve come a long way,” said linebacker Jordan Jones, UK’s tackles leader. “Last year, even the year before that, it was almost like people would just quit and give up after we were down, but today and the past few weeks we’ve proven everyone wrong.”
Unique challenges
Some of the tests this week are different than previous weeks, including the Cats trying to get their first road win since the victory at South Carolina last season.
In the Stoops era, UK has won just one of its 15 tries on the road. With losses at Florida and top-ranked Alabama this season, UK has fallen in five straight road games.
“I feel like you need to get better and learn from every experience,” he said. “Sometimes you’re going to play better than others, and hopefully we’ll put it together and have a heck of a road game.”
One of the other challenges for the team this week will be dealing with a road game with an early kickoff. It will mean a different meeting schedule for the players and coaches.
He encouraged the players to get in a routine of going to bed early all week and getting up early. The head coach has been nagging them about it.
“I’ve been just sending them nice reminders: when pregame meal is going to be and when kickoff’s going to be and making sure they’re as ready as I am,” Stoops said.
‘They spread you all over the field’
Missouri has some strange statistical outliers. The Tigers’ offense has been potent at first glance, averaging 34.9 points a game with 33 touchdowns.
But against Power Five defenses, it’s only managed seven total touchdowns and is putting up just 14.8 points a game. Missouri managed 61 points in a win over Eastern Michigan, 79 versus Delaware State. Against Power Five defenses, the Tigers have scored a combined 59 points.
Of their 13 rushing touchdowns this season, only two came against Power Five defenses. Of their 18 passing touchdowns on the season, only five came against Power Five defenses along with six interceptions.
So maybe the offense isn’t as potent on the field as it is on paper, but it presents a big challenge for the UK defense based on its scheme and pace alone, Stoops said this week.
The Tigers’ goal this season under new offensive coordinator Josh Huepel, who was on the staff at Arizona with Stoops, is to spread defenses out and speed them up.
Twice this season, Missouri has run 100-plus plays in a game.
“You’re seeing a lot of characteristics of a Big 12 offense: extremely fast (tempo), extremely wide splits at times — they’re spread all over the field — and balance,” Stoops said.
Their scheme, which also includes a potent 1-2 punch at running back, puts a lot of stress on a defense.
It will be important for UK’s defensive backs to be ready.
“They have receivers that are very fast and a quarterback that can deliver the football anywhere on the field,” Stoops said. “And they go extremely fast. We’re gonna have our hands full for 60 full minutes.”
The defense has been preparing to combat the tempo, too.
“We have to have a lot of substitutions,” defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot said. “We have to have a lot of guys play. We need to play with high energy every down, and we need to make sure we have high urgency.”
Running notes
Two of the league’s top running backs will face off on Saturday at Missouri with the Tigers’ Damarea Crockett and UK’s Benny Snell.
Crockett has had three 100-yard rushing games so far this season, coming off a career-best 158 yards and four touchdowns last week against Middle Tennessee. On the season, Crockett has 83 carries for 546 yards and seven scores and averages 6.6 yards per carry.
“He’s tough; he’s a hard runner,” Eliot said. “He’s fast. He’s a lot like Boom (Williams). It’s a guy that we have to keep contained.”
Snell has 80 carries for 469 yards and six touchdowns and is averaging 5.86 yards a carry for the Cats.
Boom Williams, the aforementioned Cats running back, needs just 20 more yards to be the eighth UK player to hit 2,000 yards for his career.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
UK scores, schedule
(Home games in capital letters)
Sept. 3: SOUTHERN MISS (L, 44-35)
Sept. 10: At Florida (L, 45-7)
Sept. 17: NEW MEXICO ST. (W, 62-42)
Sept. 24: SOUTH CAROLINA (W, 17-10)
Oct. 1: At Alabama (L, 34-6)
Oct. 8: VANDERBILT (W, 20-13)
Oct. 22: MISSISSIPPI STATE (W, 40-38)
Oct. 29: At Missouri, Noon
Nov. 5: GEORGIA, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12: At Tennessee
Nov. 19: AUSTIN PEAY
Nov. 26: At Louisville
SEC standings
Eastern Division
SEC
All
Florida
3-1
5-1
Kentucky
3-2
4-3
Tennessee
2-2
5-2
Georgia
2-3
4-3
Vanderbilt
1-3
4-4
South Carolina
1-4
3-4
Missouri
0-3
2-5
Western Division
SEC
All
Alabama
5-0
8-0
Texas A&M
4-1
6-1
Auburn
3-1
5-2
LSU
3-1
5-2
Arkansas
1-3
5-3
Ole Miss
1-3
3-4
Mississippi State
1-3
2-5
Saturday’s games
Kentucky at Missouri, noon
Florida at Georgia, 3:30
Samford at Miss. State, 3:30
Auburn at Ole Miss, 7:15
Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:15
N. Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:30
Comments