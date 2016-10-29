Kentucky’s Boom Williams back in game after injury at Missouri

0:37 Watch Austin MacGinnis' game-winning field goal Pause

9:16 Stoops ready for next step after thrilling win over Mississippi State

1:24 UK's MacGinnis on game-winner: Thank God the ball went in

2:44 Tears of joy: Benny Snell all smiles after UK victory

2:22 Eddie Gran talks trick plays and Stephen Johnson

2:02 Stay the course: UK's McWilson talks about team's growth

1:20 How Stephen Johnson has improved

3:24 Drew Barker out; Stoops unhappy with practice

1:15 Early kickoff could be a benefit