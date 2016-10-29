Kentucky’s Boom Williams back in game after injury at Missouri

University of Kentucky junior running back Boom Williams left Saturday afternoon’s football game at Missouri with an injury during the first quarter but was back in the lineup by early in the second quarter.
Williams was shaken up on a play that began with him taking a handoff, bursting through the Missouri defensive line, then fumbling. A Missouri player scooped up the fumble and ran down the sideline. As Williams pursued the play to attempt to make a tackle, he took a hard block from Tigers defensive lineman Ricky Hatley.
Williams was tended to for several minutes along the sideline before walking off the field with assistance. UK officials told the Herald-Leader Williams was being evaluated for a shoulder injury. The SEC Network reported that Williams was suffering from whiplash.
Williams was replaced by freshman Benny Snell on the Wildcats’ next offensive series.
Williams returned to the backfield with about 11 minutes remaining in the first half.
When Williams departed, Kentucky led Missouri 7-0, a lead provided by Williams’ 60-yard touchdown run earlier in the quarter.
When Williams left the game with 5:30 to go in the first quarter, he had 84 yards rushing on five carries.
When Williams returned, Kentucky was in front 14-0.
