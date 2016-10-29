UK Football

October 29, 2016 5:58 PM

If Kentucky gets to a bowl, here are the Cats’ options

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky’s 35-21 victory at Missouri on Saturday left the Wildcats needing only one victory to become eligible for their first bowl appearance since 2010.

Kentucky (5-3) has four regular-season games remaining:

Nov. 5 vs. Georgia

Nov. 12 at Tennessee

Nov. 19 vs. Austin Peay

Nov. 26 at Louisville

Should Kentucky win six games and qualify for bowl eligibility, here are the bowl games with which the Southeastern Conference is affiliated and how the determination of which teams go where is made.

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans (Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m.) -- The SEC will fill one of the spots in the Sugar Bowl either with the SEC champion (if it’s not in the College Football Playoff) or another team.

Orange Bowl at Miami (Dec. 30, 8 p.m.) -- The SEC is eligible to send a team to the Orange Bowl after it fills its Sugar bowl spot.

Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla. (Dec. 31, 11 a.m.) — The Citrus Bowl has first choice of SEC teams after any College Football Playoff, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl teams are chosen.

The SEC will next assign these six bowls in no particular order:

Texas Bowl at Houston (Dec. 28, 9 p.m.) -- SEC vs. Big 12

Liberty Bowl at Memphis (Dec. 30, Noon) — SEC vs. Big 12

Belk Bowl at Charlotte, N.C. (Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m.) — SEC vs. ACC

Music City Bowl at Nashville (Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m.) — SEC vs. ACC or Big Ten

Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla. (Jan. 2, 1 p.m.) — SEC vs. Big Ten

TaxSlayer Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla. (Dec. 31, 11 a.m.) — vs. ACC or Big Ten

If all those bowls are filled and bowl-eligible SEC teams remain, the Birmingham Bowl gets first choice and the Independence Bowl gets second choice of remaining teams:

Birmingham Bowl at Birmingham, Ala. (Dec. 29, 2 p.m.) — SEC vs. American Athletic

Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La. (Dec. 26, 5 p.m.) — SEC vs. ACC

UK Football

