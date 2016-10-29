If Kentucky gets to a bowl, here are the Cats’ options

The University of Kentucky’s 35-21 victory at Missouri on Saturday left the Wildcats needing only one victory to become eligible for their first bowl appearance since 2010.
Kentucky (5-3) has four regular-season games remaining:
Nov. 5 vs. Georgia
Nov. 12 at Tennessee
Nov. 19 vs. Austin Peay
Nov. 26 at Louisville
Should Kentucky win six games and qualify for bowl eligibility, here are the bowl games with which the Southeastern Conference is affiliated and how the determination of which teams go where is made.
Sugar Bowl at New Orleans (Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m.) -- The SEC will fill one of the spots in the Sugar Bowl either with the SEC champion (if it’s not in the College Football Playoff) or another team.
Orange Bowl at Miami (Dec. 30, 8 p.m.) -- The SEC is eligible to send a team to the Orange Bowl after it fills its Sugar bowl spot.
Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla. (Dec. 31, 11 a.m.) — The Citrus Bowl has first choice of SEC teams after any College Football Playoff, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl teams are chosen.
The SEC will next assign these six bowls in no particular order:
Texas Bowl at Houston (Dec. 28, 9 p.m.) -- SEC vs. Big 12
Liberty Bowl at Memphis (Dec. 30, Noon) — SEC vs. Big 12
Belk Bowl at Charlotte, N.C. (Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m.) — SEC vs. ACC
Music City Bowl at Nashville (Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m.) — SEC vs. ACC or Big Ten
Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla. (Jan. 2, 1 p.m.) — SEC vs. Big Ten
TaxSlayer Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla. (Dec. 31, 11 a.m.) — vs. ACC or Big Ten
If all those bowls are filled and bowl-eligible SEC teams remain, the Birmingham Bowl gets first choice and the Independence Bowl gets second choice of remaining teams:
Birmingham Bowl at Birmingham, Ala. (Dec. 29, 2 p.m.) — SEC vs. American Athletic
Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La. (Dec. 26, 5 p.m.) — SEC vs. ACC
