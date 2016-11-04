Physical Kentucky-Georgia game could come down to who can stop the run

Georgia’s coach describes Kentucky’s ground game like a severe weather event.
“They’ve got lightning and they’ve got thunder and they’re doing a good job with those guys of really hitting it and pounding it up in there,” Bulldogs Coach Kirby Smart said of the combination of Boom Williams and Benny Snell.
There’s no question that Kentucky has found a mix that works when it comes to running the ball. The Cats’ 377 rushing yards last weekend against Missouri was their most against a Southeastern Conference opponent since 1953.
During Kentucky’s three-game win streak, it is averaging 299 yards a game on the ground.
Keeping that going against Georgia could be a different story, though. The Bulldogs are fourth in the league in run defense and No. 13 nationally.
They make it hard to gain much ground.
“They’re big, they’re fast, they’re talented, they understand what gaps to fill, they’re hard to move,” UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said of the Bulldogs, who are holding opponents to 109.8 yards a game and just 3.2 yards per carry.
Kentucky is fifth in the league in rushing offense, averaging 219.5 yards a game. In victories, the Cats are rushing the ball 51 times a game on average for 298.8 yards per game, second-best in the league.
While the Bulldogs seem to be containing opponents, it hasn’t been enough. Already this season, Georgia has given up 12 rushing touchdowns, compared to 11 all of last year.
Smart noted the similarities between UK’s offense and the Bulldogs’ with their own lightning and thunder in Sony Michel (76 carries, 360 yards, one touchdown) and Nick Chubb (125 carries, 606 yards, five scores).
And while much of the Bulldogs’ offense has run through true freshman quarterback Jacob Eason, it’s likely that Chubb and Michel will get plenty of touches this week.
“We’re not maximizing anybody on offense because we’re not getting a lot of production out of anybody,” Smart said. “So you talk about maximize, I think you’ve got some good backs, you’ve got to get those backs some good touches.”
UK’s defense knows that the Bulldogs could find their stride anytime.
“They’ve established their identity with their tradition,” middle linebacker Courtney Love said, implying the run is king. “We’ve just got to be ready for anything. It’s going to be another physical game.”
Physical was the word of the week. It’s what Smart has been telling the Bulldogs about Kentucky all week because it’s what the new head coach has been hearing about the Cats.
“They are a physical team,” he said. “Having talked to several teams that have just recently played them, they are sore after the game. They’re a physical bunch. They do a good job of getting after you. We have a tall task to be able to stop that run game and get ours going.”
Going long
The Cats have had a lot of luck with the deep ball lately thanks in part to Jeff Badet and his connection with Stephen Johnson.
The junior wide receiver has seven catches this season of 30 yards or more, including four for touchdowns (72, 65, 44 and 40 yards).
He admitted after the Missouri game that he’s been pestering Johnson to get him the ball. “Throw it in my direction and I’ll go get it for you,” Badet said he tells his quarterback.
It helps that the two agricultural economics majors are in three classes together.
“We are always around each other for the most part,” Johnson said of Badet, who has had two straight 100-yard receiving games. “Every now and then in class he’ll reach over and tell me what he sees and remind me to get him the ball.”
If Georgia with its staunch run defense stacks the box, Badet hopes Johnson will send a few more balls his way.
“When the defense gives them to you, you’ve got to take advantage of them,” co-offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw said.
The Bulldogs might give them up. Their opponents are averaging 7.4 yards per throw and completing 61.1 percent of their passes. Only Ole Miss has allowed completions at a higher rate this season.
Six isn’t enough
When a team is sitting at five wins and has a near-guarantee win left on the schedule in winless Austin Peay, perhaps fans would be fine to wait for No. 6 to come then on Nov. 19.
Kentucky’s players aren’t that patient, though.
“Just six, that just seems so easy to us now,” cornerback Derrick Baity said. “We know what type of team we’re capable of being, so just six. We can do better than six.”
For at least one Kentucky player, getting bowl eligibility on Saturday against the team from his home state would be extra special.
“It would mean a lot, but I don’t want to go in just thinking about get bowl-eligible,” said Boom Williams, who once was committed to the Bulldogs. “We want to continue this. We want to be able to go in and get that win at home next week, which would be huge for us and huge for the state of Kentucky.”
The players seem well aware that a win Saturday also would clinch at least second place in the SEC East and keep the Cats in the conversation for first place.
But that’s not been a talking point. Mark Stoops has made sure of that.
“There will be no talk about that,” the head coach said. “We need to control what we can control, and that’s playing Georgia well. Let’s play Georgia the very best we can. We’re in no position to look ahead against anybody.
“We’re going to do the same things we’ve been doing and we’re going to try to do them better this week. And that’s the great thing: I believe we have much better football in us.”
Other news and notes
There’s a lot of history to be made this weekend at Commonwealth Stadium if UK were to win. Kentucky would be looking to earn its fifth SEC victory for the first time since 1977 and its first four-game league win streak since that year as well. Kentucky hasn’t beaten Georgia since 2009 and hasn’t beaten the Bulldogs at Commonwealth Stadium since 2006.
▪ Georgia is last in the league in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score 92.3 percent of the time there, including 19 touchdowns. The Cats have scored in the red zone 83.3 percent of the time this season, including 15 touchdowns and five field goals.
▪ Boom Williams needs just 179 yards to become the first UK player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since 2007 (Rafael Little). He’d be just the fourth player in school history to have 1,000 yards before his senior season.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
UK scores, schedule
(Home games in capital letters)
Sept. 3: SOUTHERN MISS (L, 44-35)
Sept. 10: At Florida (L, 45-7)
Sept. 17: NEW MEXICO ST. (W, 62-42)
Sept. 24: SOUTH CAROLINA (W, 17-10)
Oct. 1: At Alabama (L, 34-6)
Oct. 8: VANDERBILT (W, 20-13)
Oct. 22: MISSISSIPPI STATE (W, 40-38)
Oct. 29: At Missouri (W, 35-21)
Nov. 5: GEORGIA, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12: At Tennessee
Nov. 19: AUSTIN PEAY
Nov. 26: At Louisville
