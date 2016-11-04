Physical Kentucky-Georgia game could come down to who can stop the run

1:27 John Calipari just wants his guys to compete Pause

1:04 Mark Stoops: Both lines playing well

1:08 Working on deep ball pays off

2:17 Laura Babbage doesn't mind short hair as long as it comes with an intact brain

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

2:08 Transforming a school into a home

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

0:43 A wildfire burns near Pineville