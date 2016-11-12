UK defense has no answer for Dobbs in 49-36 loss to Tennessee

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs can’t get his aerospace engineering degree and rocket out of Tennessee fast enough for Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops.
The Tennessee senior, who already charted 11 touchdowns (seven passing and four rushing) and nearly 900 combined yards against the Cats in his first three starts only added to those numbers.
Behind Dobbs, the Volunteers won their fifth straight and their 31st game in 32 tries over Kentucky, 49-36 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
In this latest run through, Dobbs managed 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns while passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns. It all was part of a 599-yard performance for the Volunteers, the most given up by Kentucky all season.
And while UK’s run game was impressive, with five different players getting at least 72 yards each and amassing a near school-record 443 yards in all, it was never enough because while the Cats ran freely all over the field, they hit the brakes in the red zone.
In six trips inside the Vols’ 20-yard line, Kentucky managed just two touchdowns, one coming late on a 2-yard run for Stephen Johnson when the game was out of reach.
One red-zone trip in particular was especially painful for the Cats.
Kentucky, which finished with 635 total yards of offense, had its foot on the gas early in the third quarter.
The Cats, trailing by five points, were ready to punch one in at the Tennessee 4-yard line, but Benny Snell picked a bad time for his first career fumble.
The Volunteers (7-3, 3-3) responded with a back-breaking, 6-play, 96-yard drive and went up 35-16 on a 17-yard run by Alvin Kamara. Back from injury, the junior had 128 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
The injury bug that had bitten Tennessee this season infected Kentucky on Saturday, with the Cats losing several key players on both sides of the ball, most notably wide receiver Jeff Badet (hip) and top tackler Jordan Jones (back spasms).
There were various other dinged up players throughout the game, causing missed series and missed opportunities for Kentucky, which went into the game relatively healthy for this late in the season.
The injury report likely will be much longer after the Cats (5-5, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) limp away from Knoxville with a trip to a bowl still on the line next week against Austin Peay coming up.
Kentucky got the start it wanted via a 75-yard run by Johnson that set up an easy 10-yard touchdown rumble for Boom Williams less than a minute into the game.
Dobbs followed that up with his own quarterback run, going 41 yards on first down and then three plays later, he found a wide open Josh Smith in the left corner of the end zone.
The 24-yard catch evened things up 7-7 less than five minutes into the game.
A Tennessee penalty proved costly on the next drive, salvaging what looked to be a UK three-and-out and setting up 37-yard field goal for Austin MacGinnis to give UK the 10-7 lead.
The Volunteers took the lead for good, 14-10, on a 1-yard run from Dobbs, capping a six-play, 75-yard drive.
Kentucky had a chance to reclaim the edge, but lost a yard on a third-and-goal play and Mark Stoops opted for the more sure 25-yard chip shot for MacGinnis to keep pace.
So with 9:27 to go in the first half, UK trailed 14-13. Three minutes later, Tennessee was back in Kentucky territory when Dobbs found Byrd for a 44-yard pass. It set up a perfect 10-yard pass to tight end Ethan Wolfe in the middle of the end zone.
Kentucky had a chance to cut into the Vols’ 21-13 halftime advantage, thanks to a late pick by Derrick Baity.
UK’s offense found midfield with 5 seconds to play, but the Cats couldn’t convert with the Hail Mary in traffic landing in the hands of Jauan Jennings as time expired.
At the break, the Volunteers outgained Kentucky 289-275 with UK winning the ground game 194-163.
The second had a promising start for the Cats, with a 39-yard run for Williams on the first snap followed directly by a 20-yarder for Snell. But a couple of busted plays and an unsportsmanlike penalty were costly and UK again had to settle for a field goal, this one from 33 yards.
The Volunteers continued their trend of swapping UK field goals for touchdowns, this time using a little trickery of their own, a 51-yard scoring pass from Dobbs to Josh Malone via the flea flicker.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Austin Peay at Kentucky
4:30 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network)
