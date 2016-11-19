Kentucky-Austin Peay game photos

Kentucky running back Benny Snell (26) pushed Austin Peay defensive back Juantarious Bryant (26) into the ground on a first-half gain.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky defensive tackle Adrian Middleton (99) slammed Austin Peay wide receiver Kentel Williams (5) to the ground for a loss.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky safety Mike Edwards (27) made an interception to stop an Austin Peay drive in the second quarter.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky wide receiver Blake Bone (6) can't hold on to a Stephen Johnson pass on a would-be touchdown over Austin Peay defensive back Trent Taylor (9).
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Benny Snell went in for a third-quarter touchdown against Austin Peay.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Jojo Kemp (3) ran for a 40-yard touchdown.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Benny Snell (26) ran past Austin Peay defensive back Demarion Allen (11) for some of his 152 yards.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Marcus McWilson raised his arms in victory.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Jojo Kemp (3) went in a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Boom Williams, left, ran off the field with defensive end Denzil Ware after they defeated Austin Peay 49-13.
David Stephenson
AP
Austin Peay wide receiver Kentel Williams scored a touchdown in the first half.
David Stephenson
AP
Kentucky safety Mike Edwards intercepts a pass intended for Austin Peay wide receiver Kyran Moore.
David Stephenson
AP
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. slipped past the tackle attempt of Austin Peay defensive back Trent Taylor to score a touchdown.
David Stephenson
AP
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops waved to the crowd as he leaves the field after his team defeated Austin Peay 49-13.
David Stephenson
AP
Kentucky wide receiver Garrett Johnson caught a pass and ran it in for a touchdown.
David Stephenson
AP
Austin Peay quarterback JaVaughn Craig threw to a receiver downfield in the first half.
David Stephenson
AP
Kentucky cornerback Derrick Baity broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Austin Peay wide receiver Zeandre Floyd.
David Stephenson
AP
Kentucky running back Jojo Kemp reached into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against Austin Peay.
David Stephenson
AP
Kentucky running back Benny Snell was brought down by Austin Peay defensive back Demarion Allen.
David Stephenson
AP
Kentucky running back Boom Williams got past Austin Peay linebacker Benedict Louis for a touchdown in the second half.
David Stephenson
AP
Kentucky running back Boom Williams ran to the end zone, but the play was called back due to a holding penalty.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky’s Benny Snell Jr. ran during the seconnd quarter.
Ken Weaver
Austin Peay’s Trent Taylor broke up a pass intended for Kentucky’s Blake Bone.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky’s JoJo Kemp ran into the end zone, but the play was negated due to a holding penalty.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky’s C.J. Conrad caught a touchdown pass during the second quarter.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky’s Josh Allen, left, and Mike Edwards went for a fumble by Austin Peay's Jared Beard during the second quarter.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky’s Jojo Kemp scored a touchdown.
Ken Weaver
UK Coach Mark Stoops acknowledged the fans after the victory against Austin Peay.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky senior Jojo Kemp delighted that the team became bowl eligible.
Ken Weaver
Seniors J.D. Harmon (11) and Marcus McWilson waved to fans following the victory against Austin Peay.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky running back Jojo Kemp struck a bowling pose after his team became bowl eligible by defeating Austin Peay 49-13.
David Stephenson
AP