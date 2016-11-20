Kickoff time, TV set for Kentucky’s football game at Louisville

The University of Kentucky’s football game against Louisville at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on Saturday will kick off at noon and be televised on ESPN.
Louisville (9-2 overall, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is coming off a 36-10 loss at Houston on Thursday night. The Cardinals opened the season with victories over Charlotte, Syracuse, Florida State and Marshall. After a loss at Clemson on Oct. 1, Louisville beat Duke, North Carolina State, Virginia, Boston College and Wake Forest before the loss to Houston.
Kentucky (6-5, 4-4 SEC) is coming off a 49-13 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday. The Wildcats have beaten New Mexico State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Missouri and Austin Peay, and lost to Southern Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
The victory over Austin Peay earned the Wildcats bowl eligibility for the first time since 2010.
Kentucky’s all-time series with Louisville is tied 14-14. The Cardinals have won the five most recent meetings, including a 38-24 come-from-behind victory last season at Commonwealth Stadium.
