Bowl-eligible for the first time, Stoops has one more thing to sell to recruits

0:54 Mark Stoops admires Lamar Jackson's leadership Pause

1:02 Duquesne impressed with Kentucky's speed

0:38 Bam Adebayo is getting way better

1:13 Boom Williams kept the faith that Cats would get bowl eligible

4:26 Drone video of forest fire in Jackson

4:41 John Calipari: Our guys took some pride defensively

1:47 The secrets to making a good apple pie

0:34 Malik Monk: We're having fun

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'