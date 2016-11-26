UK Football

November 26, 2016 3:41 PM

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Postgame Twitter reaction from coaches and players

Reaction from coaches and players after Saturday's Kentucky football victory over Louisville

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Reaction from coaches and players after Kentucky defeated 11th-ranked Louisville 41-38 at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville on Saturday afternoon:



UK Football

