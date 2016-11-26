UK Football

November 26, 2016 4:34 PM

Listen to Tom Leach’s calls of plays that gave Kentucky victory over Louisville

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Louisville

The voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, was more than a little excited down the stretch as the University of Kentucky football team knocked off Louisville on Saturday.

Listen below to Leach’s calls of the final key plays in the Wildcats’ 41-38 victory at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

Joining Leach in the booth on the UK Radio Network was analyst Jeff Piecoro.

After the game, the Wildcats celebrated in the locker room by singing the school fight song:

UK Football

