Kentucky defeats Louisville, claims Governors Cup

Kentucky wide receiver Dorian Baker scores a touchdown in the third quarter.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky running back Boom Williams, right, and running back Jojo Kemp celebrate the go ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Jonathan Palmer
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, center, threw for 281 yards and had 171 yards rushing.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky wide receiver Garrett Johnson makes a 74-yard reception on Kentucky's first drive of the game.
Jonathan Palmer
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, hurdles Kentucky defensive back Blake McClain in the first half.
Jonathan Palmer
Jonathan Palmer
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, right talks with Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino during a break in the action.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky wide receiver Garrett Johnson caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter.
Jonathan Palmer
Boom Williams went in for a touchdown as Kentucky defeated Louisville 41-38.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky wide receiver Garrett Johnson, left, is ran down by Louisville safety Dee Smith.
Jonathan Palmer
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) sacked by the UK defense in the fourth quarter.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky safety Mike Edwards intercepted a pass intended for Louisville wide receiver Traveon Samuel in the third quarter.
Jonathan Palmer
The Kentucky bench erupts when safety Mike Edwards intercepted a pass intended for Louisville wide receiver Traveon Samuel in the third quarter.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky cornerback Derrick Baity (29) broke up a pass to Louisville wide receiver James Quick (17) at the end of the first half.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Jeff Badet (13) could not pull in this Stephen Johnson pass.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell (26) ran for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Mark Cornelison
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson struck the Heisman pose after running in a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Jackson may have jeopradized his chances by fumbling the ball twice and throwing two interception in a game where Kentucky won with a 47 yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky running back Benny Snell (26) celebrated his third quarter touchdown with Dorian Baker (2).
Mark Cornelison
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson fumbled the ball on the 10-yard line in the fourth quarter with 1:45 second left.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (27) picked off a pass intended for Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Traveon Samuel (1).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Baker (2) celebrated his fourth quarter touchdown with Ryan Timmons (1).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) ran threw a tackle of Louisville safety Dee Smith (11).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones (34) celebrated his sack of Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) with Derrick Baity (29).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) threw downfield as Kentucky defeated Louisville 41-38.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky wide receiver Ryan Timmons (1) pulled in Stephen Johnson pass to put UK into field goal position for the 47-yard game-winner by Austin MacGinnis.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky kicker Austin MacGinnis (99) celebrated his game winning 47-yard kick with 18 seconds left.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky kicker Austin MacGinnis (99) celebrated his game winning 47-yard kick with 18 seconds left.
Kentucky kicker Austin MacGinnis (99) celebrated his game winning 47-yard kick with 18 seconds left.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky kicker Austin MacGinnis (99) celebrated his game winning 47-yard kick with 18 seconds left with tight end C.J. Conrad (87).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, left, hugs running back Jojo Kemp after Kentucky defeated Louisville 41-38.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky hoists the Governor's Cup after the team defeated Louisville 41-38.
Jonathan Palmer