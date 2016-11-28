Two Cats receive SEC honors for roles in Kentucky’s upset of Louisville

Kentucky safety Mike Edwards and place-kicker Austin MacGinnis received recognition Monday for their roles in the Wildcats’ 41-38 victory Saturday at No. 11 Louisville.
Edwards, a sophomore safety from Cincinnati, was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting two passes by the Cardinals’ Heisman Trophy candidate, Lamar Jackson.
MacGinnis, a junior from Wedowee, Ala., was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. MacGinnis kicked a 47-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining Saturday to put Kentucky in front. MacGinnis moved into second place on Kentucky’s all-time career scoring list with two field goals and five extra points Saturday. Lones Seiber (2006-09) scored 305 career points for UK. MacGinnis has 253.
The awards for MacGinnis and Edwards mark only the third time in school history that UK has had two players receive SEC awards for the same game.
