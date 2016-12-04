How to get Kentucky football tickets for the TaxSlayer Bowl

Kentucky has been alloted 8,000 tickets for the TaxSlayer Bowl, to be played Dec. 31 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
On Sunday evening, the Wildcats received the invitation to play Georgia Tech in the game formerly known as the Gator Bowl.
The UK allotment is priced at $125 for U.S. Assure Club level seats and $85 for lower-level seats. The majority of UK’s tickets are on the west (home) side of the stadium.
Priority requests are being accepted through Monday at 4 p.m. at UKFootballTix.com. During that period, orders from season ticket holders will be filled first, based on K Fund priority point rankings, followed by orders from fans without football season tickets. Tickets ordered after the priority request period will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis, based on availability.
All requests should be submitted online through your My UK Account, which all season ticket holders have. Those without season tickets will be prompted to create a My UK Account to order.
As an alternative, fans may print and fax the TaxSlayer Bowl Ticket Application to the UK Ticket Office at (859) 323-1269.
The application, and additional information about how to obtain tickets, is available at UKFootballTix.com.
Ticket information for UK students was to be released later Sunday.
Comments