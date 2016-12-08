Kentucky sells out allotment of tickets, offers more for bowl-thirsty fans

Big Blue Nation is quenching its desire for postseason play in football.
The University of Kentucky sold its initial allotment of 8,000 tickets for the Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., in just three days.
Kentucky is making its first bowl appearance since the 2010 season and its first trip to the TaxSlayer Bowl, which was formerly known as the Gator Bowl.
The school has obtained additional lower-level tickets at 67,246 EverBank Stadium in order to fulfill all ticket requests. Lower-level tickets may be obtained by visiting UKFootballTix.com or through the TaxSlayer Bowl’s website.
“The passion of our fans is a major reason we were selected to play in the TaxSlayer Bowl and we are thankful they have already made plans to follow us in such great numbers,” Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “Though we have sold through our initial allotment, tickets are still for sale. We hope many more members of the Big Blue Nation will buy them and join us in Jacksonville.”
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets on the west side of the stadium, where UK’s sideline will be.
Kentucky (7-5) faces Georgia Tech (8-4) at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Comments