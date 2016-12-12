UK Football

December 12, 2016 9:36 AM

Offensive lineman from Florida flips his commitment to UK after visit

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

Three-star offensive lineman Sebastien Dolcine committed to Kentucky on Monday morning, one day after returning home from his official visit to Lexington.

Dolcine — a 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect from Hollywood, Fla. — originally committed to Central Florida in June, but he flipped that pledge to the Wildcats following this past weekend’s official visit. UK extended a scholarship offer to Dolcine in October.

Wake Forest was the only other power-five program that had offered Dolcine, but he’s a player that UK’s coaches see as a talented addition to their offensive line of the future.

Dolcine — the No. 78 offensive guard in the class of 2017 and a three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports composite rankings — joins Belfry High School’s Austin Dotson and Maryland standout Naasir Watkins as the third offensive lineman in UK’s 2017 class. Dotson and Watkins are both tackles.

Mark Stoops is still targeting other O-linemen from the 2017 class, including four-star tackle Thayer Munford, who took an official visit to UK last weekend, and three-star tackle Zalontae Hillery, A Miami commitment who was on UK’s campus this past weekend.

Lafayette High standout Jedrick Wills — a five-star offensive tackle — was also at UK on Saturday despite his commitment to Alabama.

UK now has six commitments from the state Florida, and Dolcine is the third high school senior from Hollywood, Fla., to commit to the Wildcats for next year (joining wide receiver Josh Ali and defensive lineman Chris Whittaker).

Whittaker, like Dolcine, was committed to UCF until switching to UK last week.

Stoops wasn’t shy about UK’s recruiting plan when he was asked Saturday about targeting players committed to other schools.

“You know we never stop. We’re never gonna stop,” he said during his press conference. “We’re going to make it very difficult for somebody to tell us no.”

Dolcine is Kentucky’s 17th commitment for the class of 2017.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

UK football commitments for the class of 2017

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

Hometown

Rivals

Scout

ESPN

247

Tyrell Ajian

DB

6-1

185

Mansfield, Ohio

****

***

****

****

Josh Ali

WR

6-0

175

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Quinton Bohanna

DT

6-4

300

Cordova, Tenn.

***

***

***

***

Danny Clark

QB

6-4

230

Akron, Ohio

***

****

****

***

Jamin Davis

LB

6-2

190

Ludwici, Ga.

***

***

***

***

Sebastien Dolcine

OL

6-4

285

Hollywood, Fla.

**

**

**

Cedrick Dort

CB

6-1

165

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

**

***

***

***

Austin Dotson

OL

6-6

290

Belfry, Ky.

**

**

***

***

Phil Hoskins

DL

6-5

275

Toldeo, Ohio

***

***

***

Alex King

LB

6-3

225

Mason, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Bryant Koback

RB

5-11

190

Holland, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Michael Nesbitt

DB

6-0

175

Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

***

***

***

***

JaVonte Richardson

WR

6-4

210

Maple Heights, Ohio

****

****

****

****

Clevan Thomas

WR

6-0

190

Pembroke Pines, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Naasir Watkins

OL

6-5

300

Olney, Md.

***

***

***

***

Chris Whittaker

DE

6-4

250

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Walker Wood

QB

6-0

190

Lexington, Ky.

***

***

***

***

