Offensive lineman from Florida flips his commitment to UK after visit

Three-star offensive lineman Sebastien Dolcine committed to Kentucky on Monday morning, one day after returning home from his official visit to Lexington.
Dolcine — a 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect from Hollywood, Fla. — originally committed to Central Florida in June, but he flipped that pledge to the Wildcats following this past weekend’s official visit. UK extended a scholarship offer to Dolcine in October.
Wake Forest was the only other power-five program that had offered Dolcine, but he’s a player that UK’s coaches see as a talented addition to their offensive line of the future.
Dolcine — the No. 78 offensive guard in the class of 2017 and a three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports composite rankings — joins Belfry High School’s Austin Dotson and Maryland standout Naasir Watkins as the third offensive lineman in UK’s 2017 class. Dotson and Watkins are both tackles.
Mark Stoops is still targeting other O-linemen from the 2017 class, including four-star tackle Thayer Munford, who took an official visit to UK last weekend, and three-star tackle Zalontae Hillery, A Miami commitment who was on UK’s campus this past weekend.
Lafayette High standout Jedrick Wills — a five-star offensive tackle — was also at UK on Saturday despite his commitment to Alabama.
UK now has six commitments from the state Florida, and Dolcine is the third high school senior from Hollywood, Fla., to commit to the Wildcats for next year (joining wide receiver Josh Ali and defensive lineman Chris Whittaker).
Whittaker, like Dolcine, was committed to UCF until switching to UK last week.
Stoops wasn’t shy about UK’s recruiting plan when he was asked Saturday about targeting players committed to other schools.
“You know we never stop. We’re never gonna stop,” he said during his press conference. “We’re going to make it very difficult for somebody to tell us no.”
Dolcine is Kentucky’s 17th commitment for the class of 2017.
UK football commitments for the class of 2017
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247
Tyrell Ajian
DB
6-1
185
Mansfield, Ohio
****
***
****
****
Josh Ali
WR
6-0
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Quinton Bohanna
DT
6-4
300
Cordova, Tenn.
***
***
***
***
Danny Clark
QB
6-4
230
Akron, Ohio
***
****
****
***
Jamin Davis
LB
6-2
190
Ludwici, Ga.
***
***
***
***
Sebastien Dolcine
OL
6-4
285
Hollywood, Fla.
**
**
—
**
Cedrick Dort
CB
6-1
165
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
**
***
***
***
Austin Dotson
OL
6-6
290
Belfry, Ky.
**
**
***
***
Phil Hoskins
DL
6-5
275
Toldeo, Ohio
***
***
—
***
Alex King
LB
6-3
225
Mason, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Bryant Koback
RB
5-11
190
Holland, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Michael Nesbitt
DB
6-0
175
Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
***
***
***
***
JaVonte Richardson
WR
6-4
210
Maple Heights, Ohio
****
****
****
****
Clevan Thomas
WR
6-0
190
Pembroke Pines, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Naasir Watkins
OL
6-5
300
Olney, Md.
***
***
***
***
Chris Whittaker
DE
6-4
250
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Walker Wood
QB
6-0
190
Lexington, Ky.
***
***
***
***
