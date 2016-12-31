Final statistics from Kentucky’s loss to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl

Georgia Tech defeated Kentucky 33-18 Saturday at the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. The Wildcats finished the 2016 season with a 7-6 record. Georgia Tech wrapped up its year 9-4.
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
December 31, 2016 2:42 PM
Georgia Tech defeated Kentucky 33-18 Saturday at the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. The Wildcats finished the 2016 season with a 7-6 record. Georgia Tech wrapped up its year 9-4.
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Comments