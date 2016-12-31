TaxSlayer Bowl game gallery

The UK band plays at the Cat Walk prior to the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Head coach Mark Stoops was cheered on during the Catwalk before facing Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
UK fans greet Head Coach Mark Stoops during the Cat Walk prior to the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
The UK Marching Band performed during pregame at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
The US Marine Band played the National Anthem at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops took the field, UK lost 33-18 Georgia Tech at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops lead his team onto the field for the start of the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Fans watched the game from a swimming pool at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) had the ball knocked away by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Patrick Gamble (91) on the opening drive, UK lost 33-18 Georgia Tech at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) was hit as he threw in the first half, UK lost 33-18 Georgia Tech at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Kentucky Wildcats Austin MacGinnis kicked a field goal in the first half, UK lost 33-18 Georgia Tech at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) ran the ball, UK lost 33-18 Georgia Tech at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Kentucky Wildcats's Jojo Kemp (3) ran in the first half, UK lost 33-18 Georgia Tech at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Jojo Kemp (3) did the dab after a run, UK lost 33-18 Georgia Tech at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Justin Thomas (5) fell on a loose ball, they had 2 fumbles but recovered them both against UK, UK lost 33-18 Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
UK linebackers Jordan Jones, left, and Josh Allen go for a fumble that was recovered by Georgia Tech QB Justin Thomas (5) during the 3rd quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
UK CB Kei Beckham tackles Georgia Tech AB Clinton Lynch during the 3rd quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
UK's Charles Walker tries to strip the ball from Georgia Tech's kick returner, Nathan Cottrell during the 3rd quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
UK head coach Mark Stoops instructs his defensive backs during the 4th quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) jumped over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Brant Mitchell (51) during the second half, UK lost 33-18 Georgia Tech at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) dove for a touchdown in the second half, UK lost 33-18 Georgia Tech at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
UK QB Stephen Johnson runs down the sideline behind the blocking of WR Ryan Timmons en route to the end zone during the 4th quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
UK QB Stephen Johnson dives into the end zone after a 21 yard run during the 4th quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
UK QB Stephen Johnson dives into the end zone, capping a 21 yard run during the 4th quarter of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
UK QB Stephen Johnson watches the end of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
UK head coach Mark Stoops congratulates Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson following the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
UK President Eli Capiluto walks head coach Mark Stoops off the field following the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Kentucky wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) was tackled in the first quarter of the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Kentucky fans tried to influence a measurement in the second half of the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Kentucky running back Jojo Kemp (3) gained yards in the second quarter of the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops called to his players during a time out in the second half of the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016.
Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen (41) reached for a fumble by Georgia Tech running back Qua Searcy (1) in the third quarter of the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016. Georgia Tech beat Kentucky 33-18.
Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas (5) made a lateral pass to running back Clinton Lynch (22) in the third quarter of the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016. Georgia Tech beat Kentucky 33-18.
Georgia Tech running back Nate Cottrell (31) was taken down by a host of Wildcats on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter of the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016. Georgia Tech beat Kentucky 33-18.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops waved quarterback Stephen Johnson quarter back onto the field after his touchdown in the fourth of the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016. Georgia Tech beat Kentucky 33-18.
Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad (87) reacted after Georgia Tech scored their final touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016. Georgia Tech beat Kentucky 33-18.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Paul Johnson was doused after defeating UK 33-18 at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson congratulated Georgia Tech quarterback Matthew Jordan (11) after the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016. Georgia Tech beat Kentucky 33-18.
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson congratulatedGeorgia Tech defensive lineman Kyle Cerge-Henderson (54) after the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016. Georgia Tech beat Kentucky 33-18.
Kentucky cornerback J.D. Harmon (11) and Kentucky running back Boom Williams (18) walked off the field after Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016. Georgia Tech beat Kentucky 33-18.
UK QB Stephen Johnson watches the clock run down at the end of the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) and Landon Young (67) left the field after loosing to Ga Tech 33-18 at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Paul Johnson hoisted the trophy after defeating UK 33-18 at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dedrick Mills (26) was awarded the MVP trophy at the TaxSlayer Bowl at Everbank Field on Saturday Dec. 31, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fl.
