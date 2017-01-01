UK Football

January 1, 2017 6:37 AM

Videos from TaxSlayer Bowl post-game interviews

 

Benny Snell on Cats losing Boom and Jojo

Kentucky running back Benny Snell talks about being in the meeting room next year without Boom Williams and Jojo Kemp.

Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

After Kentucky's 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl, Mitch Barnhart talks about the defeat and UK's season.

Derrick Baity: Next goal is to win a bowl game

Kentucky cornerback Derrick Baity talks about the team's loss in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Stoops thanks Big Blue Nation for support at TaxSlayer Bowl

With the 2016 season wrapped up, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops showed gratitude for fans and explains the difference they make for the team.

Eddie Gran: We just didn't get it done today

Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about UK's 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Stoops on postseason: I think as we get a taste for this, we will want more

Mark Stoops led the Wildcats to their first bowl game in his Kentucky career. The Wildcats lost 33-18 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stephen Johnson takes blame for early fumble

Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson talks about his early fumble, which Georgia Tech returned for a score in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Boom Williams: Perfect time to pursue dreams in NFL

Kentucky junior running back Boom Williams announced after the TaxSlayer Bowl that he will enter the NFL Draft.

Stoops explains fourth-down calls, late aggressive mistake on defense

The Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 33-18 in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Stoops: You've got to score points earlier than we did

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops talks about the pressure Stephen Johnson faced and other issues in the Wildcats' 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech.

Stoops was upset about 'conflicting reports' on play at end of first half

After falling 33-18 to Georgia Tech, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops discussed a confusing call that ended the first half with discontent.

Johnson's diving TD gets Cats back in bowl game

In the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech, quarterback Stephen Johnson scored a flying touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion that put the Wildcats within eight points of the Yellow Jackets.

Cats take the field, fans show excitement for bowl game

The Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets faced off in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Cat Walk for UK-Georgia Tech

Kentucky headed into EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., before taking on Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

