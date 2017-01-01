Videos from TaxSlayer Bowl post-game interviews

January 1, 2017 6:37 AM
Kentucky running back Benny Snell talks about being in the meeting room next year without Boom Williams and Jojo Kemp.
After Kentucky's 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl, Mitch Barnhart talks about the defeat and UK's season.
Kentucky cornerback Derrick Baity talks about the team's loss in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
With the 2016 season wrapped up, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops showed gratitude for fans and explains the difference they make for the team.
Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about UK's 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
Mark Stoops led the Wildcats to their first bowl game in his Kentucky career. The Wildcats lost 33-18 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson talks about his early fumble, which Georgia Tech returned for a score in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
Kentucky junior running back Boom Williams announced after the TaxSlayer Bowl that he will enter the NFL Draft.
The Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 33-18 in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops talks about the pressure Stephen Johnson faced and other issues in the Wildcats' 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech.
After falling 33-18 to Georgia Tech, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops discussed a confusing call that ended the first half with discontent.
In the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech, quarterback Stephen Johnson scored a flying touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion that put the Wildcats within eight points of the Yellow Jackets.
The Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets faced off in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Kentucky headed into EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., before taking on Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
View more video
Comments