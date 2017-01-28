UK Football

2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Mark Stoops

By Mark Story

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The seventh finalist is:

MARK STOOPS

2016 claim to fame: After an 0-2 start, coached the Kentucky Wildcats football team (7-6) to its first winning record since 2009 and a berth in the TaxSlayer (formerly the Gator) Bowl.

What a voter said: “Stoops was on the hot seat after two games ... (but) in the midst of adversity (he) ignored the noise and weathered the storm.” — Keith Taylor, KyForward.com, Lexington

Previously announced finalists: Erin Boley, Jeff Brohm, Whitney Creech, Adam Duvall, Kendra Harrison, Lamar Jackson

