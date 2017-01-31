Final signing day eve notes on Jedrick Wills, Danny Davis and others

Some last-minute football recruiting notes on the eve of national signing day:
Five-star offensive tackle Jedrick Wills still has not revealed his final college decision heading into signing day Wednesday and coming off of this past weekend’s official visit to Kentucky.
Wills — a standout player at Lafayette High School in Lexington — has been committed to Alabama since November, but he’s also been listening to a last-ditch recruiting pitch from the UK coaching staff. Coach Mark Stoops visited his high school last week and took him out to dinner in Lexington that same night. The next day, Wills was on UK’s campus for an official visit.
Lafayette will have a signing ceremony for its football seniors Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., but the Herald-Leader has been told that Wills is expected to officially sign with the school of his choice sometime Wednesday morning, so his final decision likely will be known before the ceremony.
As of Tuesday night, there was still optimism on UK’s end that Wills could flip his commitment.
Danny Davis update
Four-star wide receiver Danny Davis is expected to announce his college decision Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., and the finalists are UK, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Wildcats recruiting ace Vince Marrow has been on Davis for the entire 2017 cycle, but the Badgers have emerged as the popular favorite in the eyes of the recruiting analysts.
Rivals.com national analyst Mike Farrell predicted Tuesday that Davis would end up at Wisconsin, which also has a majority of the predictions on the player’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page.
Rivals ranks Davis as the No. 13 wide receiver in the class and a Top 100 national prospect.
Other notes
Class of 2018 quarterback Jarren Williams — UK’s lone commitment for next year — picked up a scholarship offer from Missouri on Tuesday to go with SEC offers from Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Williams — a 6-foot-3 prospect from Georgia — has repeatedly said that he is 100 percent committed to the Wildcats, and he was in Lexington for the program’s “junior day” event this past weekend.
▪ UK defensive tackle commitment Quinton Bohanna landed an offer from Mississippi on Tuesday. Bohanna has also said he is solid to UK and is expected to sign with the Wildcats on Wednesday.
▪ Three-star defensive back Naytron Culpepper, who has been mentioned recently as a possible UK recruiting target, has narrowed his list to Maryland and South Florida and will announce his final decision Wednesday.
▪ One-time UK commitment DeMarco Artis announced his commitment to Baylor on Tuesday. Artis — a linebacker from Florida — decommitted from the Wildcats last February.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
