College football signing day: Live updates and links

Kentucky headed into college football's national signing day on Wednesday.
Kentucky headed into signing day with 24 players signed or committed, including seven who have already enrolled in classes.
Jennifer Smith is posting bios of every new UK player on her blog as the signings become official.
UK finished the 2016 season with a 7-6 record, winning seven of its final 10 regular-season games before falling to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was scheduled to address the media in an early-afternoon news conference to discuss the signing class. Watch here for a link to live video Stoops’ comments.
How UK football built one of the program’s best recruiting classes.
Can Walker Wood give UK a Johnny Manziel-like ‘gunslinger’ at QB?
New UK receiver toughed it out at summer camp to earn coaches’ respect.
In Belfry’s Austin Dotson, UK football gets a pancake (block) maker
Newest UK running back Koback bouncing back from horrific leg injury
Danny Clark brings positive energy (and a big arm) to UK football
6-foot-7 defensive lineman from Nigeria joins UK’s 2017 recruiting class
Spreadsheet to signee: A look at how Kentucky constructs a recruiting class
Video interviews with the 2017 early enrollees
