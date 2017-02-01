Stoops on members of Cats’ 2017 signing class: ‘They’re competitors, they’re winners’

1:37 Darin Hinshaw on Clark, Wood Pause

1:15 Mark Fox: Malik Monk was outstanding

0:45 Mark Stoops believes this is best class

1:13 How good is Lynn Bowden?

0:58 John Schlarman on O-Line signees

0:44 Eddie Gran says we'll know in two years

1:42 Mark Stoops says Lynn Bowden is dynamic

1:22 Walker Wood gives update on rehab

1:09 Mark Fox thinks John Calipari is underappreciated