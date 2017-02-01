What Kentucky Sports Figure award voters said about our state’s best

0:58 John Schlarman on O-Line signees Pause

1:13 How good is Lynn Bowden?

1:42 Mark Stoops says Lynn Bowden is dynamic

0:44 Eddie Gran says we'll know in two years

1:19 What Austin Dotson's grandmother told Mark Stoops

1:15 Mark Fox: Malik Monk was outstanding

1:07 Danny Clark looking forward to working with Coach Hinshaw

1:09 Mark Fox thinks John Calipari is underappreciated

1:04 Sights and sounds from the Leeds Theater renovation