Watch the new UK football commercial that aired during Super Bowl

For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Kentucky football program was featured in a TV commercial during the Super Bowl.
This year’s UK ad, which aired locally during halftime of the big game, showed Coach Mark Stoops and several Kentucky players walking through the program’s new practice facility. “Every day, we get up and go to work,” Stoops said, followed by similar declarations from players such as Stephen Johnson, Benny Snell and Kash Daniel.
The commercial depicted UK’s players working out in various parts of the practice facility and an empty Commonwealth Stadium, leading up to a final scene showing Stoops and the Wildcats walking out of the tunnel to a packed Commonwealth Stadium at night.
“Let’s go to work,” Stoops says at the end of the 90-second spot.
The official UK football Twitter account teased the ad throughout the day Sunday, with several photo illustrations showing the team’s top players. On Sunday night, the Wildcats’ newest recruits — including top-ranked signee Lynn Bowden — shared illustrations with pictures of themselves wearing UK uniforms and the “Let’s Go To Work” slogan.
UK finished 7-6 last fall and earned a trip to the TaxSlayer Bowl, the program’s first postseason appearance since the 2010 season.
The UK-themed commercials on Super Bowl Sunday started in 2013, just a couple of months after Mark Stoops was hired as the new head coach of the Wildcats.
That first ad — a 30-second spot — began with an image of lightning striking over a darkened Commonwealth Stadium, the familiar sound of UK’s old “Air Raid” sirens in the background. The commercial included narration by Stoops, who said: “I’m highly motivated to build this program to national prominence. ... I ask the Big Blue Nation to fill Commonwealth Stadium.”
Four years, and four commercials, later, the Wildcats are coming off of a winning record for the first time in the Stoops era, and expectations for another positive season will be high among Kentucky fans.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Comments