A new page for UK’s top football recruiting targets for the class of 2018

Immediately after locking up their highly touted signing class of 2017 last week, Mark Stoops and the rest of the Kentucky football coaches turned their full attention to the next wave of Wildcats recruits.
UK’s coaches have already sent out dozens of verbal scholarship offers to prospects from the class of 2018, and the Herald-Leader’s new Next Cats page has bio information, star rankings and links to more recruiting info on 55 of those players.
Three-star quarterback Jarren Williams is the Cats’ only commitment for next year, but he’ll likely get plenty of company in UK’s recruiting class of 2018 over the next few months.
Check out the new Next Cats page for info on the players who appear to have Kentucky at or near the top of their early recruiting lists, and check back throughout the 2018 cycle for additional information on these prospects and others targets as UK’s coaches zero in on their top priorities for the Wildcats’ next signing class.
The 2018 football recruiting page will be updated regularly. Visit the page by clicking here.
