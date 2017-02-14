Every SEC spring football game to be televised nationally

The University of Kentucky’s spring football game will be televised live on the SEC Network.
The Wildcats kick off their annual Blue-White Game on a Friday night this year — April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Every spring game in the Southeastern Conference is being televised live nationally for the second year in a row. Every game will also be available on the WatchESPN app.
The 13 games will be televised across five weekends in April. Only Vanderbilt does not have a spring game this year.
Here is the complete schedule
Saturday, April 1
2 p.m. — South Carolina Garnett-Black Spring Game (SEC Network)
Friday, April 7
7:30 p.m. — Florida Orange and Blue Debut (SEC Network)
Saturday, April 8
Noon — Ole Miss Grove Bowl (SEC Network)
2 p.m. — Texas A&M Spring Game (ESPNU)
2 p.m. — Auburn A-Day (SEC Network)
4 p.m. — Mississippi State Maroon-White Game (SEC Network)
Friday, April 14
7:30 p.m. — Kentucky Blue-White Game (SEC Network)
Saturday, April 15
2 p.m. — Missouri Black and Gold Game (SEC Network)
Saturday, April 22
2 p.m. — Georgia G-Day (SEC Network)
3 p.m. — Alabama A-Day (ESPN)
4 p.m. — Tennessee Orange and White Game (SEC Network)
8 p.m. — LSU National L-Club Day (SEC Network)
Saturday, April 29
1 p.m. — Arkansas Red-White Spring Game (SEC Network)
