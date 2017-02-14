UK Football

February 14, 2017 11:59 AM

Every SEC spring football game to be televised nationally

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky’s spring football game will be televised live on the SEC Network.

The Wildcats kick off their annual Blue-White Game on a Friday night this year — April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Every spring game in the Southeastern Conference is being televised live nationally for the second year in a row. Every game will also be available on the WatchESPN app.

The 13 games will be televised across five weekends in April. Only Vanderbilt does not have a spring game this year.

Here is the complete schedule

Saturday, April 1

2 p.m. — South Carolina Garnett-Black Spring Game (SEC Network)

Friday, April 7

7:30 p.m. — Florida Orange and Blue Debut (SEC Network)

Saturday, April 8

Noon — Ole Miss Grove Bowl (SEC Network)

2 p.m. — Texas A&M Spring Game (ESPNU)

2 p.m. — Auburn A-Day (SEC Network)

4 p.m. — Mississippi State Maroon-White Game (SEC Network)

Friday, April 14

7:30 p.m. — Kentucky Blue-White Game (SEC Network)

Saturday, April 15

2 p.m. — Missouri Black and Gold Game (SEC Network)

Saturday, April 22

2 p.m. — Georgia G-Day (SEC Network)

3 p.m. — Alabama A-Day (ESPN)

4 p.m. — Tennessee Orange and White Game (SEC Network)

8 p.m. — LSU National L-Club Day (SEC Network)

Saturday, April 29

1 p.m. — Arkansas Red-White Spring Game (SEC Network)

